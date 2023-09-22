Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 22 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:47 X Factor 2023, Maria conquista giudici e pubblico con la sua energia - Video

11:32 Pnrr, pagamento quarta rata: Italia presenta richiesta ufficiale

11:03 Ascolti tv, 'Grande Fratello' fa meglio di 'Ulisse'

10:51 Pil, Istat conferma stime crescita: 3,7% per 2022, 8,3% nel 2021

10:38 Ballando con le Stelle 2023, Lorenzo Tano entra nel cast

10:35 Travolta sulle strisce a Vermezzo con Zelo, morta 68enne nel milanese

10:30 Covid Italia, contagi ancora in aumento: i dati

10:25 Pompei, via libera all'ampliamento della 'Buffer Zone' del sito Unesco

10:23 Ucraina, Kiev avanza a Zaporizhzhia: combattimenti oltre ultima linea difesa russa

10:23 Manageritalia, consegnato al sindaco di Cesena un quad per la Croce Rossa

09:51 MotoGp India, Bezzecchi leader prime prove libere

09:41 Monza, confessa omicidio su scheda elettorale ma mente: rintracciato e indagato

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: China services trade fair provides huge opportunities for global businesses

22 settembre 2023 | 11.03
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) was held in Beijing from September 2 to 6. 

As one of the world's largest and most comprehensive fairs for trade in services, the CIFTIS has demonstrated China's active role in working with other countries to promote trade in services and drive global economic recovery.

Since it was launched in 2012, the CIFTIS has attracted a total of over 600,000 exhibitors from 196 countries and regions. 

Noting the opportunities presented by the event, foreign firms are actively participating to seek cooperation potential of China's services market.

This year, the CIFTIS featured numerous overseas participants and abundant offline activities.

Over 80 countries and international organizations participated in the event this year. More than 2,400 enterprises got involved in offline exhibitions and over 500 industry-leading enterprises and Global Fortune 500 companies attended the offline fair to publicize their products, services and accomplishments. The United Kingdom (UK), the guest country of honor of the 2023 CIFTIS, sent its largest-ever delegation for the fair this year,  showcasing the fair's great internationalization and worldwide influence.

It is learned that the 2023 CIFTIS shined a spotlight on sci-tech innovation, mode innovation and format innovation by displaying global applications of chip technologies, artificial intelligence and digital healthcare. Besides, a series of new technologies and products have made their sparkling appearance at the fair, fully manifesting the huge business opportunities and vigorous vitality of services market worldwide.

In the future, China will continuously open up its services sector and strengthen cooperation so as to unleash further growth opportunities for global businesses and inject lasting impetus for the recovery of the world economy.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336239.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2218466/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-china-services-trade-fair-provides-huge-opportunities-for-global-businesses-301936009.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza opening up leads development was held in Beijing Cina Xinhua Silk Road
Vedi anche
Patto anti-inflazione, la firma il 28 settembre
News o go
Iran, nuova stretta contro le donne che non portano il velo
News to go
Covid Italia, rientro a scuola senza restrizioni ma contagi salgono
News to go
Granchio blu, danni per 100 milioni di euro al settore ittico
News to go
Carlo e Camilla a Parigi, cena a Versailles con 180 vip
News to go
Oscar 2024, Garrone: "Speriamo che 'Io Capitano' tocchi il cuore degli americani"
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky da Biden: "Difesa aerea priorità"
News to go
Migranti, ipotesi Cpr a Ventimiglia
News to go
Manovra 2024, proposta legge per Reddito di infanzia e Assegno di gioventù
News to go
Limitazioni tir Brennero, Salvini: "Atto di arroganza dell'Austria, faremo ricorso"
News to go
Caro voli, governo modifica norma: stop a tetto prezzi
News to go
Ucraina, all'Onu duello a distanza tra Lavrov e Zelensky
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza