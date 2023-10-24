Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:02 Israele, Netanyahu: "Attacco a Gaza ci sarà". Usa chiedono tempo: ecco perché

00:01 Israele, leader Ue chiederanno pausa umanitaria. Anche l'Ucraina sul tavolo

22:56 Psg-Milan 3-0, lezione francese e rossoneri ultimi in girone Champions

22:50 Israele, veti incrociati Usa-Russia all'Onu impediscono aiuti a Gaza

21:53 Russia, risposta a attacco nucleare: il test con Putin spettatore

21:49 Reggio Calabria, Cassazione annulla la condanna: Falcomatà torna sindaco

21:40 Catania, il più grande evento di matching tecnologico

21:27 Israele, Biden: "Prossimo passo è soluzione a due Stati"

20:53 Droga, via l'attenuante della 'lieve entità': è polemica

20:51 Usa, Mike Johnson eletto speaker della Camera

20:44 Feyenoord-Lazio 3-1, tris olandese e Sarri k.o. in Champions League

20:40 Giorgia Meloni punge Conte, è botta risposta alla Camera

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: World IoT Expo held in E China's Wuxi city to boost development of IoT industry

24 ottobre 2023 | 04.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 World Internet of Things (IoT) Exposition officially opened in Wuxi city, east China'sJiangsu Province on October 21 on which the World IoT Wuxi Summit 2023 was also held, witnessing the signing of 22 major projects and attracting IoT elites worldwide to jointly promote the development of the industry.

The IoT development in Jiangsu has been at the forefront of China. The province's integrated development level of informatization and industrialization in 2022 reached 66.4, ranking first nationwide for the eighth consecutive year, with the business revenue of the IoT industry rising by 10.3 percent year on year to 792 billion yuan.

In recent years, Wuxi, as the city that China's IoT industry set sail from and leads the country's IoT development, has vigorously promoted technological innovation and development of the IoT sector, led by the construction of the national sensor network innovation demonstration zone, and formed an industrial cluster featuring intelligent sensors, internet of vehicles and industrial internet and including 3,000-plus IoT enterprises, with a scale of more than 400 billion yuan, which drives a scale of 660 billion yuan of core industries in the digital economy.

The IoT development in Wuxi has attracted the world's attention, and the World IoT Expo has also become a mirror reflecting the IoT development of China and the world.

At the World IoT Wuxi Summit 2023, Marc Tarragó, chairman of the IoT Solutions World Congress announced the launch of the "double exhibition" cooperation between the World IoT Expo and the IOT Sworldcongress, marking the first trial of the World IoT Expo to strengthen cooperation with other international exhibitions in the IoT sector with the aim to deepen international exchanges on advanced technologies and create an industrial ecosystem with complementary advantages.

A batch of platform carriers were also unveiled at the summit, including the City University of Hong Kong-Wuxi Industrial Technology Innovation Research Institute, the China-Europe (Wuxi) IoT Cooperation Innovation Center, etc., to constantly inject "new blood" into the IoT sector, and enhance, supplement and expand the industrial chain of the IoT industrial cluster in Wuxi.

Held by local authorities in Jiangsu and Wuxi, the 2023 World IoT Expo will hold 47 series of activities.  

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336703.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2255564/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-world-iot-expo-held-in-e-chinas-wuxi-city-to-boost-development-of-iot-industry-301965175.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Media_E_Pubblicita ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Wuxi city centro city Wusih
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni in Senato in vista del Consiglio europeo, approvata risoluzione di maggioranza
News to go
Cresce la povertà assoluta, oltre 2 milioni di famiglie nel 2022
News to go
Israele, sirene d'allarme a nord e a sud. A Gaza finita l'acqua potabile
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, aggiornamenti di oggi sulla guerra
News to go
Attacchi hacker, in Italia colpiti siti web di 4 aeroporti
News to go
Champions League, stasera Feyenoord-Lazio e Psg-Milan
News to go
Cioccolato amaro e caffè fanno bene al cuore
News to go
Manovra 2024, le misure
News to go
Unicef: "Sconcertante numero bambini morti a Gaza"
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Varese, ha sottratto oltre 1 mln per spese personali di lusso: arrestata contabile società
News to go
Deliveroo e Uber dovranno versare contributi all'Inps per migliaia di rider


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza