Mercoledì 27 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:54
XXImo Becomes a Visa Principal Member, Strengthening Its Position as a Leading European Mobility Platform

27 settembre 2023 | 12.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XXImo, the prominent European payment and mobility platform, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming a Visa Principal Member. From this position, XXImo is poised to embark on rapid expansion into various European countries, including France, in the coming years.

The Principal Membership with Visa will assist XXImo to better serve its customer base across Europe and XXImo continues to develop innovative payment products tailored specifically to the mobility needs of the business market and provide customers with an advanced mobility platform.

Mobility Transitioning to Open-Loop Payment SystemsXXImo is in a great position to meet the growing demand for an extremely scalable open-loop payment platform for all mobility-related expenses. Payment for mobility services, such as public transport, shared mobility, taxis, and electric vehicle charging or refuelling, stands on the cusp of a transition towards open-loop payment systems. Unlike their closed-loop counterparts, open-loop payment systems do not require an additional card and card holders can effortlessly travel using their contactless card or smartphone, such as Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Patrick Bunnik, CEO of XXImo, remarked, "We are incredibly proud of achieving our Principal Membership status with Visa. This underscores our determination to elevate our mobility platform to new heights. We remain committed to enhancing the mobility experience for our customers while expanding our reach to new European markets."

Helen Jones, Executive Director, Visa Commercial Solutions, stated, "XXImo holds a strong proposition at the intersection of corporate mobility and payments. There is considerable market potential in Europe, and now, as a Visa Principal Member, XXImo can tap into this potential and accelerate growth in new countries. A remarkable milestone in our collaboration, which only grows stronger."

International PlansIn 2022, XXImo expanded into the United Kingdom. Expansion plans for 2023 include France and Central Europe.

About XXImoXXImo, a part of the privately-held AutoBinck Group, is the all-in-one mobility platform for employers where expense management, international travel and mobility come together. With XXImo, employers can set up the entire mobility policy for all employees based on business rules. The Group has a turnover of EUR 1 billion, operates in eight European countries and has more than 1,600 employees.

https://insights.xximo.com/news/xximo-becomes-a-visa-principal-member https://www.xximo.com/nl-en/contact-2

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222832/XXImo_Visa_Principal_Membership.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xximo-becomes-a-visa-principal-member-strengthening-its-position-as-a-leading-european-mobility-platform-301940160.html

