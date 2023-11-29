Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:10 Ascolti tv martedì 28 novembre, prime time a Milan-Borussia Dortmund

10:26 Giappone, aereo militare Usa precipita in mare: 8 persone a bordo

10:21 Papa Francesco: "Non sto ancora bene"

09:57 Benfica-Inter, diretta oggi alle 21: dove vederla in tv e in streaming

09:39 Expo 2030, il graffio di Fiorello sul flop di Roma: "Con 30 milioni al massimo ci copri una buca"

09:36 Sicilia: Primo film prodotto da Scuola Da Vinci

09:35 Dengue Italia, 338 casi da inizio anno di cui 82 autoctoni: ultimo bollettino

09:26 Woody Allen ospite domenica da Fazio a 'Che Tempo Che Fa'

09:14 Tredicesima 2023, quando viene pagata: calcolo e aumenti

08:32 Latina, uomo ucciso a Priverno: ferita in modo grave la compagna

07:25 Israele-Hamas, si lavora per estendere tregua: pronta lista ostaggi da liberare oggi

06:44 Manovra 2024, governo offre correzione taglio pensioni medici: no da Cgil e Uil

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

XXImo becomes one of the first Visa card issuers in the EU to process payments entirely through the AWS Cloud, as it scales up its services to help customers meet new regulatory requirements

29 novembre 2023 | 10.45
LETTURA: 3 minuti

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XXImo, the corporate mobility payments platform, today announced that it is going all-in on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, and will become one of the first EU Visa card issuers to process payments entirely through the AWS Cloud, in the first quarter of 2024. Processing payments through AWS Payment Cryptography and Visa Cloud Connect will enable XXImo to optimize operational expenses and scale its business to help make flexible mobility payments accessible to corporate employers and resellers across Europe.

 

Processing its payments entirely through AWS will help XXImo scale and optimize its platform requirements and will give it the infrastructure to rapidly expand its business throughout Europe. As a licensed Payment and Electronic Money Institution (EMI), XXImo offers mobility payment cards with compliant payment processing directly to corporations, and as white-label solutions to resellers in the fuel, parking, charging, fleet management and leasing space. XXlmo projects that the demand for these compliant services will drive significant growth over the next two years.

XXImo supports modern mobility policies and provides its customers with detailed analysis of their employees' mobility footprint, enabling them to meet requirements for reporting carbon emissions from their businesses. With XXImo cards accepted over the entire mobility network, including air travel, hotels, all forms of public transport, car hire, bike and scooter sharing and fuel, customers can give their employees more options for how they travel while measuring and managing their environmental impact.

XXImo is responding to the growing demand driven by sustainability reporting and regulations by going all-in on AWS, closing its data centers and migrating all operations to AWS. This will help ensure continuity, security and scalability for its payment processing platform. Implementing a cloud-native strategy with AWS will also enable XXImo to expand the scope of its research and development with Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker, exploring how generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) can improve the experience of managing mobility for customers and their employees, while using machine learning to add new layers of analysis to its reporting.

"Going all-in on AWS and processing payments in the cloud will transform our business, providing a powerful new foundation for growth and innovation," said XXImo's Chief Technology Officer, Zaheer Sacranie. "This is an investment in the future of XXImo that we believe is already delivering strong returns."

"XXImo's commitment to innovation and enabling sustainability for its customers aligns perfectly with AWS's own values," said Tanuja Randery, managing director of AWS Europe, Middle East, and Africa. "This opens up exciting potential synergies between the two businesses going forward, and we're looking forward to seeing where XXImo's innovative use of the cloud will take it next."

About XXImoXXImo, the all-in-one mobility management platform for corporations and resellers, was founded in 2011 and is part of AutoBinck Group – a Dutch family business that has grown into a key player in the European mobility market. XXImo has offices in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, the UK, Ireland, and France. Learn more at xximo.com

About AmazonAmazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287466/XXlmo_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xximo-becomes-one-of-the-first-visa-card-issuers-in-the-eu-to-process-payments-entirely-through-the-aws-cloud-as-it-scales-up-its-services-to-help-customers-meet-new-regulatory-requirements-302000451.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza resellers across Europe Europa today announced that it Visa
Vedi anche
News to go
Grecia-Gb, lite per marmi Partenone: Sunak cancella incontro con Mitsotakis
News to go
Ucraina nella Nato, Stoltenberg: "Traguardo più vicino che mai"
News to go
Pnrr, Meloni: "Da Ue via libera a pagamento quarta rata"
News to go
Polmoniti nei bambini, boom di casi anche in Francia
News to go
Bollette, niente proroga al mercato tutelato
News to go
Lavoro, da ingegneri a operai: ecco le figure professionali introvabili
News to go
Ondata di maltempo al Centro-Sud, allerta gialla in 9 regioni
News to go
Israele-Hamas, tregua prorogata di due giorni
News to go
Vertice Onu sul clima a Dubai, Biden non ci sarà
News to go
Bill Gates: "Grazie a IA settimana lavorativa ridotta in futuro"
News to go
"L'inflazione potrebbe aumentare ancora": l'avvertimento della Bce
News to go
Russia, Putin: "Testato missile a propulsione nucleare"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza