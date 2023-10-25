Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
comunicato stampa

Yeastar Introduces WhatsApp and SMS Integration for Omnichannel Messaging, Setting Foot in the Contact Center Market

25 ottobre 2023 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar (https://www.yeastar.com/), the world's leading provider of Unified Communications (UC) solutions, today announced strategic plans for its contact center solution at Yeastar Day 2023 Virtual. Earlier this month, Yeastar released a new update to its P-Series Phone System, introducing WhatsApp and SMS integration for omnichannel messaging. At its annual virtual event, Yeastar shared its outlook on the market opportunities within the contact center sector and presented its product roadmap for the upcoming year.

The introduction of WhatsApp and SMS messaging features allows businesses to centralize all customer messages in one platform. Incoming messages are automatically matched to existing contacts. Using Linkus Web/Mobile/Desktop Client, users can manage messages from different channels in a unified chat panel, easily transfer chat conversations to team members, and collaborate within the same interface.

Yeastar also outlined an ambitious roadmap around its contact center solution.

"Our goal is to address PBX and contact center needs from a single source. This strategic approach not only diversifies our offerings but also taps into a burgeoning market with remarkable growth potential. It is where we can differentiate and brand ourselves uniquely," said Prince Cai, Vice President of Yeastar.

Watch Yeastar Day 2023 Virtual on demand to learn more about the future of Yeastar's contact center solution.

About Yeastar

Yeastar helps businesses realize digital values by making communications and workplace solutions easily accessible from ownership and adoption to daily usage and management. Yeastar has established itself as a leading provider of UC solutions with a global partner network and over 450,000 customers worldwide. Committed to delivering the right technology to value-oriented businesses, Yeastar offers products and services for UC&C, workplace scheduling, and hybrid workplace to enable them to win in the modern digital world. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.yeastar.com/.

Contact:Aviva Li+86-592-5503309marketing@yeastar.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312520/Yeastar_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yeastar-introduces-whatsapp-and-sms-integration-for-omnichannel-messaging-setting-foot-in-the-contact-center-market-301963922.html

