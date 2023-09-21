Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 21 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:44 Roma, allarme bomba per pacco sospetto a ministero ma erano pasticcini

17:42 Nucleare, dai primi reattori a quelli più moderni: differenze e come funzionano

17:40 Sicurezza stradale, Altroconsumo: "Con auto in città a 30 km traffico più fluido e meno incidenti"

17:28 Turchia, sorpresa in panchina: Montella è il nuovo ct

17:22 'Sordi e il suo tempo', una mostra che racconta un secolo a 20 anni dalla sua scomparsa

17:19 Ancelotti diventa dottore, laurea all'Università di Parma

17:07 Bper lancia Real Estate, primo finanziamento allineato alla tassonomia Ue

16:51 Intossicazioni da funghi, in Italia 10mila casi l'anno: quali i rischi e come evitarli

16:51 Musica, De Felice (Inps): "Con nostro concerto Convitto Locchi fruibile a tutti"

16:48 Musica, direttore Vicari: "Concerto con Inps nel Convitto Locchi esperienza unica"

16:48 Spiava colleghe con telecamera in bagni Poste, ex direttore a giudizio

16:45 Moschetti (Inps): "Palazzo Mazzone per nostro concerto è pezzo di storia Garbatella"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Zefr Expands TikTok Product to Provide Advertisers With Suitability Exclusions, in Collaboration with TikTok's Inventory Filter

21 settembre 2023 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zefr's global advertising partners can now further their responsible marketing goals on TikTok in collaboration with the platform's proprietary brand suitability solution, TikTok Inventory Filter.  Zefr is providing video-level signals to inform TikTok's industry-leading Inventory Filter for GARM Suitability optimizations, giving advertisers even further control and transparency when using the TikTok Inventory Filter on campaigns. This collaborative process represents an evolution in brand suitability optimization, a significant step forward from over-blocking content via legacy approaches, such as keyword blocking or static inclusion lists.

Since launching in 2022, Zefr has measured a 99%+ brand safety rate on TikTok based on the GARM floor definitions across global campaigns. Beyond brand safety, this collaboration will further improve advertiser trust in brand suitability, based on each GARM Brand Suitability standard definition. Zefr and TikTok will continue to collaborate on expanding these product features throughout 2023.

This first-to-market innovation is designed to simplify brand suitability optimization, without compromising scale. Zefr's global advertisers can select their preferred pre-bid settings with TikTok Inventory FIlter within TikTok Ads Manager, with Zefr's dashboard providing video-level transparency and reporting on ad adjacency, mapped to the GARM standards. If unsuitable content is identified by Zefr, that content is flagged to TikTok to continuously optimize brand suitability.

"We're excited to announce Zefr's Suitability Signals are globally available  in partnership with TIkTok's Inventory Filters. This innovation marks another important step forward in the industry, providing Zefr's global brands with transparency and optimization based on the GARM suitability standards," said Rich Raddon, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Zefr.

"The continued innovation in brand suitability on TikTok reinforces Zefr's commitment to provide advertisers with a complete view of their brand suitability on platforms, mapped to the industry-standard GARM definitions. Zefr's Global advertisers can now access and action on their campaigns in all markets where TikTok Inventory Filter is currently available, with coverage across North America, Europe, Middle East, APAC and LATAM.

Media Contact:Hank Kimhank@m8media.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216992/Zefr_TikTok_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zefr-expands-tiktok-product-to-provide-advertisers-with-suitability-exclusions-in-collaboration-with-tiktoks-inventory-filter-301935021.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza TikTok Inventory Filter Zefr Expands Zefr's global advertising partners can griffe
Vedi anche
News to go
Oscar 2024, Garrone: "Speriamo che 'Io Capitano' tocchi il cuore degli americani"
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky da Biden: "Difesa aerea priorità"
News to go
Migranti, ipotesi Cpr a Ventimiglia
News to go
Manovra 2024, proposta legge per Reddito di infanzia e Assegno di gioventù
News to go
Limitazioni tir Brennero, Salvini: "Atto di arroganza dell'Austria, faremo ricorso"
News to go
Caro voli, governo modifica norma: stop a tetto prezzi
News to go
Ucraina, all'Onu duello a distanza tra Lavrov e Zelensky
News to go
Migranti, appello di Meloni all'Onu
News to go
Grecia, oggi sciopero generale
News to go
Arriva l'autunno, pioggia e temperature giù: previsioni meteo
News to go
Frecce Tricolori, inchiesta per disastro e omicidio colposo
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, tensione e scontri in piazza a Roma
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza