Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:35 Governo Giorgia Meloni, oggi Consiglio dei ministri: sul tavolo decreto contro criminalità giovanile

10:25 Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Kiev guadagna centinaia metri al giorno"

10:14 Ucraina-Russia, droni contro Rostov: il momento dell'esplosione - Video

09:56 Us Open 2023, oggi 7 settembre semifinali femminili: Gauff-Muchova e Sabalenka-Keys

09:54 'Turismo e Grandi Eventi', Angelucci (Pd): "In Campidoglio esperti del settore, sinergia tra pubblico e privato per lo sviluppo di Roma"

09:32 Oggi su Retequattro torna in prima serata 'Dritto e Rovescio'

09:31 Ucraina, Russia accusa Usa: "Armi uranio impoverito a Kiev è atto criminale"

09:20 Vuelta di Spagna 2023, oggi 12esima tappa: percorso, in tv e streaming

08:44 Settembre come luglio e agosto, caldo africano in arrivo: previsioni meteo

08:31 US Open, Medvedev: "Un giocatore morirà per il caldo"

08:29 Onorato: "I grandi eventi a Roma contribuiscono a nuovi flussi turistici e investimenti"

08:23 Autocarro in fiamme su autostrada Torino-Savona, circolazione interrotta

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Zone & Co Unveils the Zone Knowledge Center to Enhance Customer Experience

07 settembre 2023 | 09.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOSTON, AMSTERDAM, and SYDNEY, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co, a leading provider of cloud-native finance, accounting, and payroll operations platform, introduced the Zone Knowledge Center, an innovative resource designed to elevate customer autonomy and interaction with their suite of Zone Apps.

The newly launched Zone Knowledge Center is a reflection of Zone & Co's dedication to providing comprehensive support across all user levels. Essential product information, user guides, frequently asked questions, and insights into advanced features are now more accessible to our customers in a new on-demand framework.  This design is focused on delivering greater empowerment to our customers with knowledge and expertise to make the most out of our solutions fostering a seamless and enriching user experience.

In conjunction with the Zone Knowledge Center, Zone & Co has introduced ZoneUniversity, a platform to provide users with supplementary guidance. Currently, ZoneUniversity delivers in-depth guidance for ZoneApprovals self-implementation and the ERP Coach Series, tailored to CFOs. The company plans to expand these offerings to encompass training for all Zone Apps.

"The development of the Knowledge Center is an important component in our customer experience strategy. This underscores our commitment to customer empowerment by providing them with a central self-service platform to access all the resources they need for success. Zone plans to continue investing and innovating new ways to set new standards in the customer experience," commented Thomas Kim, CEO at Zone & Co.

Owen Karlsson, Chief Knowledge Officer at Zone & Co, emphasized the transformative power of the Knowledge Center approach, highlighting its potential to enhance user proficiency with Zone Apps and ERP software through science-backed learning pathways. "We are thrilled to introduce our Knowledge Center and Learning Portal, two dynamic platforms designed to harness cutting-edge technology and provide our users with tailored learning experiences, enabling them to optimize their utilization of Zone Apps and ERP software."To explore the Zone Knowledge Center and access its wealth of resources, please visit help.zoneandco.com.  ZoneUniversity is accessible at zoneandcocustomers.learnupon.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:Rozanne Bonavitorozannebonavito@zoneandco.com

About Zone & Co

Zone & Co is a leading provider of cloud-native software solutions built on the # 1 cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform on the market. Developed by and for finance and accounting professionals, its portfolio of apps — Zone Apps — simplifies and automates critical financial data and workflows across business entities. Delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS), it includes solutions for complex billing and revenue recognition, advanced reporting, AP automation, payments, reconciliations, and approvals that help over 1,500+ customers worldwide work smarter, faster, and more securely while maximizing platform value. For more information, please visit  www.zoneandco.com or follow us on LinkedIn:  linkedin.com/company/zoneandco.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2067133/Zone_co_on_light_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza payroll operations platform leading provider Zone Knowledge Center interaction with their suite
Vedi anche
News to go
Qualificazioni Euro 2024, prosegue il lavoro della Nazionale a Coverciano
News to go
Tumori, in under 50 aumentati dell'80% in 30 anni: lo studio
News to go
Ticket d'ingresso a Venezia, al via dal 2024
News to go
Milano, Sala: "Su affitti brevi New York riferimento"
News to go
Scuola, è allarme caro libri
News to go
Minori, arriva decreto su disagio giovani
News to go
Operazione antidroga, sgominata organizzazione trafficanti
News to go
Napoli, applausi e lacrime ai funerali del musicista ucciso
News to go
Ucraina, Blinken a Kiev
News to go
Truffe, tra sms e messaggi WhatsApp casi in aumento
News to go
Palermo, violenza sessuale su 2 sorelle: in carcere 4 familiari
News to go
Tumori, in under 50 aumentati del 79% in 30 anni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza