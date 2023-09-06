Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 06 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:07 Mostra Cinema Venezia 2023, è il giorno di Matteo Garrone e Ava DuVernay

08:01 Gran Bretagna, Wagner nella lista delle organizzazioni terroristiche

07:49 Ucraina-Russia, missili su Kiev e droni contro il porto di Izmail

07:40 Trump indagato, attacco al procuratore: "Squilibrato che distrugge prove"

06:48 Manovra 2024, oggi vertice da Giorgia Meloni

00:33 Assalto al Congresso, leader Proud Boys condannato a 22 anni

22:38 Nordcorea-Russia, Usa avvertono Kim Jong-un: "Niente armi a Putin"

22:29 US Open, Djokovic in semifinale

22:11 Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente di oggi

21:58 Stupro Palermo, la vittima: "Stanca di soffrire in questo modo"

21:52 Emmanuelle Beart: "Sono stata vittima di incesto da bambina"

21:43 Bianca Berlinguer debutta su Rete 4: "Sono sorpresa anche io"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

iHerb Celebrates 27 Years of Quality and Announces Historic Anniversary Sale

05 settembre 2023 | 20.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Leading health and wellness eCommerce store celebrates another year of accomplishments fueled by its "quality first" foundation to its products, customers, and employees, offering daily deep discounts for a limited time

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb proudly announces its 27th anniversary and historic anniversary sale. Whilst reflecting on and celebrating the brand's foundation of putting quality at the forefront, not only with its products but also its service to consumers and its dedication to its employees. The momentous occasion will be commemorated with the largest promotion in the brand's 27-year history, where customers can enjoy 27% off daily deals and promotions from September 1 to October 2nd, starting at 10 am PT on iherb.com.

iHerb's mission to make health and wellness accessible to all has been demonstrated through its best-in-class distribution, quality products, library of wellness resources, company awards, and so much more. iHerb provides customers in over 180 countries with a localized experience that makes it quick and simple for people around the globe to shop for the finest wellness products at the very best prices.

"As we celebrate 27 years of serving customers globally, we could not be more proud of the foundation we have laid to make health and wellness accessible to all," stated CEO Emun Zabihi. "This anniversary is the commemoration of quality and authenticity being a pillar of our business, not only as it relates to our products, but also in services to our customers and to our employees."

iHerb continues to strive to make wellness better, encouraging customers to make healthy decisions by aiding them in simplifying their wellness routines with accessible, quality products and trusted resources. Consumers can join the celebration of the 27-year journey by shopping the unprecedented anniversary sale and enjoying deals sitewide across categories.

Join iHerb in celebrating the biggest promotion in its 27-year history! Visit the site daily to discover new incredible deals. For more information about iHerb, please visit www.iherb.com 

About iHerbiHerb empowers people to enhance their health, happiness, and well-being. As a global eCommerce platform, we are on a mission to offer our customers earth's best selection of health and wellness products at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient experience. We believe health and wellness should not be a privilege but a universal right made possible through compassion and our collective action – and everyone, no matter who they are or where they are, should have easy access to products that will help them live their healthiest, best life. www.iherb.com.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ePCCr43lr98Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742063/iHerb_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iherb-celebrates-27-years-of-quality-and-announces-historic-anniversary-sale-301918178.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Arredamento_E_Design ICT ICT Salute_E_Benessere Altro another year quality first wellness foundation
Vedi anche
News to go
78 femminicidi dall'inizio dell'anno, i dati del Viminale
News to go
Lamezia Terme, sequestrata piantagione di canapa indiana
News to go
Mostra Venezia, Barbera: "Contro Woody Allen una persecuzione"
News to go
Bollette, Pichetto Fratin: "Valutiamo conferma misure contro rincari"
News to go
G20, lettera aperta Ong ai leader: "Tassate i super ricchi"
News to go
Roma, infermiera uccisa: 45enne fermato
News to go
Bonus asili nido 2023, come richiederlo
News to go
Mondiali basket, Italia-Usa 63-100
News to go
Migranti, aumentano del 28% le richieste di asilo in Europa
News to go
Scuola, oggi la prima campanella a Bolzano
News to go
Lavoro, a settembre previste 531mila assunzioni da imprese ma gap tecnici
News to go
Caivano, maxi operazione al 'Parco Verde'
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza