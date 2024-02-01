Infosys Celebrates 25 Years of Delivering Innovation with SAP

Reiterates commitment to accelerate digital transformation and create sustainable business value for customers through Infosys Cobalt

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced it is celebrating its 25-year partnership with SAP, a global leader in enterprise software and services. The alliance between the two companies continues to help enterprises accelerate digital transformation and create sustainable business value by bringing together the best of Infosys Cobalt and SAP's extensive portfolio of cloud applications. As part of the partnership, Infosys has worked with SAP to develop innovative solutions for enterprises across industries.

Infosys brings decades of digital transformation expertise, consulting prowess, industry cloud solutions, and an arsenal of proven tools and accelerators. Together, Infosys and SAP have partnered to develop multiple industry cloud solutions. These include personalized medicine, clinical trial supply management (CTSM) for Life Sciences, leads and proposal management for professional services, demand sensing for CPG, enhanced customer experience, sustainable sales, and operations planning (S&OP) to benefit enterprises across industries.

A recent Infosys Research underscores the pivotal role of cloud and artificial intelligence in achieving strategic priorities. Complementing the strong portfolio of industry cloud solutions, Infosys will enable enterprises to harness the power of AI, through Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering enabling businesses to streamline and accelerate their SAP S/4HANA cloud-enabled transformations.

Christian Klein, CEO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, said, "For 25 years, SAP has collaborated with Infosys to transform the way businesses run and deliver market-moving innovation to our joint customers. This milestone celebration of our longstanding partnership is a testament to the strength of our collaboration and our shared ambition to deliver enhanced customer experiences and help our customers accelerate digital transformation in the cloud."

Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys, said, "We are delighted to take our long-standing partnership with SAP to new heights at a time when businesses are seeking innovative solutions to navigate an increasingly complex and competitive landscape. Our collaboration with SAP has been instrumental in delivering transformative solutions to our clients worldwide, as our joint focus is on creating cutting-edge industry cloud solutions. We are committed to helping our customers future-proof their businesses and advance sustainable growth by leveraging the combined power of SAP cloud solutions and our investments in AI and Cloud through Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt."

Tapio Nuutinen, CIO of Metsä Group, said, "Infosys and SAP have helped us achieve our strategic objective of modernizing and unifying Metsä Group's ERP landscape by leveraging SAP S/4HANA and industry best practices. We are very impressed by Infosys' domain knowledge which support seamless transition into a common ERP template and harmonized business processes."

Marc Béchet, Domain Lead ERP Platform & Services, Roche, said, "Throughout Roche's 125-year journey, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to our people, partners, stakeholders and, most importantly, our patients. To help us deliver on this promise in today's dynamic business environment, we embarked on our strategic program – ASPIRE, to innovate and drive digital excellence. SAP and Infosys are crucial partners in this program. Our partnership has been instrumental in creating a digital backbone with simplified, harmonized, and standardized end-to-end business processes, underpinned by a streamlined, modernized IT landscape with an SAP S4/HANA digital core. This will contribute to continuously improving overall process efficiency and accelerating time-to-market."

Chris Chesebro, Global Chief Digital Officer, Wella Company, said, "Our collaboration with Infosys and SAP has helped to accelerate our digital transformation by building a unified set of technology capabilities that enhance customer experiences and drive growth for Wella Company. The combined expertise and capability of Infosys and SAP has helped us reset our foundational customer facing applications stack leveraging cloud technologies. We have witnessed strong improvements in operational efficiency and a focus on innovation that is translating to real business value for Wella. We look forward to our continued collaboration to bring positive experiences to our customers across the globe."

