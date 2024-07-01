inGroup Partners with Accomplished Cruise Industry Professional Ruben Perez

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inGroup International is pleased to announce the appointment of Ruben Perez, a highly esteemed cruise industry expert, as an external consultant. This strategic partnership further solidifies the company's leadership position in the cruising and travel sectors.

Ruben Perez brings over 40 years of experience at Costa Cruise Lines (a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation), where he was known for driving enhancements to customer experience, improved operational efficiency, and revenue growth. From 2011 to 2024, Perez served as General Manager of Costa Cruise Lines, overseeing all day-to-day operations. Additionally, he represented Costa at the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) for over a decade. The FCCA, a not-for-profit trade organization comprising 23 member cruise lines, collaborates with governments, ports, and private/public sector representatives to optimize cruise passenger experiences.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Ruben Perez as we aim to continually increase our industry influence and the value we deliver to our Club Members,” said Anthony Varvaro, COO/CFO of inGroup.

Frank Codina, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of inGroup added, “Mr. Perez has an impressive leadership track record in the cruise industry and will be instrumental in our efforts to enhance our Members' experience and advance strategic synergies.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for the Partnership, Mr. Perez remarked, “inGroup’s mission to deliver unparalleled travel value globally resonates with me. I am very impressed with the founders' vision and what they have already built. Their innovative approach is rapidly changing the travel world, and I look forward to contributing to this important movement.”

Michael Hutchison, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of inGroup concluded, “We are proud to partner with Ruben and grateful for his recognition of the power of our model and mission. We are making significant progress, and Ruben will certainly help us increase our competitive edge and leadership position.”

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is a division of inGroup International and one of the world’s largest subscription-based travel clubs. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has added more than one million Members and Partners from more than 200 countries and territories. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to nearly 200,000 cruises, hotels, and resort offers. inCruises Club Members can earn Reward Points, which they can use to book cruises, hotels, and resorts through the inCruises website, which supports 17 languages.

inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and provides a world-class business to its growing Partner team. inCruises Club Membership grows exclusively through independent referring Partners who can earn compensation by sharing the exclusive Membership advantages with others.

inGroup International is deeply committed to being a positive global corporate citizen and actively supports Mercy Ships and other humanitarian relief efforts. For more information, visitin.Group and inCruises.com.

