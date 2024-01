Immediapress Italiano

NEW YORK/LONDON/SINGAPORE, 17 gennaio 2023 - The Best Places to Work organization announced today the list of the top 30 world Best Places to Work for 2023. Topping this year’s ranking for the second consecutive year was Novo Nordisk, the global healthcare company with almost a century of innovation and leadership in diabetes care followed by Takeda, the leading global healthcare company. AstraZeneca secured the third position among the world top 30 most performing organizations.