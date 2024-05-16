King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre Wins 2024 Tech Impact Award from VBHC

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has achieved a significant milestone by winning the 2024 Tech Impact Award, a prestigious recognition presented by the Value-Based Health Care Centre Europe. This accolade, awarded for its pioneering Home Hemodialysis (HHD) initiative, underscores KFSHRC's unwavering commitment to comprehensive healthcare and further cement its position as a global leader in the healthcare industry.

The award-winning initiative is a testament to KFSHRC's patient-centric approach, designed to address the unique needs of kidney patients with advanced medical conditions, physical disabilities, and mobility challenges. This comprehensive system of continuous and supportive care, delivered in the comfort of their homes, not only ensures the highest standards of safety and comfort but also significantly improves their quality of life.

Dr. Wael Habhab, Chairman of the Internal Medicine Department at KFSHRC in Jeddah and a leading physician for the Home Hemodialysis initiative, stated, "The initial outcomes of the initiative revealed a substantial reduction in emergency room visits and hospital admissions, as well as lower re-hospitalization rates." He also confirmed that the initiative has greatly alleviated the burden of managing medications for bone and mineral diseases associated with chronic kidney failure, alongside a decreased need for intravenous medication injections.

The award is granted to healthcare institutions that offer innovative solutions, contribute to tangible outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance patient value, all within a framework of genuine engagement between healthcare providers and patients, redefining healthcare standards to provide exceptional, patient-centered services.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC stands among the global leaders in providing specialized healthcare, driving innovation, and serving as an advanced medical research and education hub. Through strategic partnerships with prominent local, regional, and international institutions, the hospital is dedicated to advancing medical technologies and elevating the standards of healthcare worldwide.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Kingdom and 20th globally, in the list of the world’s top 250 healthcare institutions for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most-valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best hospitals by the prestigious Newsweek magazine.

