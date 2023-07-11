Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 11 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:51 Wimbledon 2023, oggi la sfida Sinner-Safiullin: orario e dove vederla in tv

10:35 Pnnr, Cabina di regia su quarta rata

10:27 Svezia nella Nato, cosa ottiene Erdogan

09:54 Caldo, oggi bollino rosso in 8 città: arancione in altre 8

09:37 Sindrome di Guillain-Barré, in Perù è emergenza sanitaria: cos'è, sintomi, cura

09:35 Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Messaggio chiaro Nato su percorso adesione"

09:27 Bannon dovrà pagare 500mila dollari di spese legali

09:07 Carburante, i prezzi di benzina e gasolio oggi in Italia

09:02 Forza Italia, Tajani: "Chi vuole si candidi al posto mio alla presidenza"

08:48 Israele, primi ok a parte riforma giustizia: proteste in tutto il Paese

08:16 Ucraina, 007 Gb: pressioni di Mosca su imprese edili per reclutare 'volontari'

08:06 Temptation Island 2023, coppie tra lacrime e addii (forse). Tra Ale e Federico cosa succederà? - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Korea Ginseng Corp. changed its brand name to Jung Kwan Jang

11 luglio 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC) announced on the third day the change of its brand name from Cheong Kwang Jang, with a 124-year tradition, to Jung Kwan Jang. This transformation involves a renewal of brand identity, logo and product package, to reposition itself as a global health supplement solution brand. KGC's Jung Kwan Jang continues its 124-year history with popularity in 40 countries, keeping its top rank in the global ginseng retail market for ten consecutive years.

Korean ginseng, the beginning of the Korean wave, has been treasured for about 400 years for its medicinal properties not only in Asia, but also in Europe. It is renowned for its ability to boost immunity and aid in energy recovery. Korean ginseng, cultivated in the finest soil for its growth, is widely regarded as the highest quality.

In the first issue of Philosophical Transactions published by the Royal Society, scientist Thévenot called ginseng a remarkable energy restorative and booster. In 1681, the Royal Family Collection Catalogue stated, "Ginseng does not grow everywhere. It grows only in Korea. It is used for treating chronic and serious diseases. It is very expensive and equivalent to silver in value." 

In 1736, a doctorate paper titled "Can Ginseng Serve as an Energy Booster for Patients?" was accepted in France. Despite its remarkable efficacy, ginseng did not attain widespread popularity for it's not easily attainable, as stated by the Histoire de Académie royale des sciences of 1718, "Ginseng is a very rare and expensive medicinal herb, so it's not possible to get more than a mere sample of it".

In 1674, Japan, aware of the value of ginseng, opened a Korean ginseng store, where people would queue up overnight in anticipation. Back then, a "waiting service" emerged, where people would get paid for standing in line on behalf of customers, similar to the practices seen at recent K-pop concerts.

The value of Korean ginseng has remained consistent over the past 400 years. In particular, red ginseng, made by steaming and drying ginseng, is Korea's representative health supplement. Jung Kwan Jang products were gifts to Queen Elizabeth II and Pope John Paul II during their visit to Korea, and as a diplomatic gift during summit conferences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145892/JUNG_KWANG_JANG_Korea_Red_Ginseng.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146481/4148146/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/korea-ginseng-corp-changed-its-brand-name-to-jung-kwan-jang-301873737.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltroAltro Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza solution brand griffe brand brand identity
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo, oggi 8 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Amministratori locali più popolari, la classifica del Sole 24 Ore
News to go
Russia, Cremlino: Putin ha incontrato Prigozhin il 29 giugno
News to go
PA, aumentano i furbetti del cartellino: +13% nel 2022
News to go
Caldo record, il decalogo della Croce rossa per evitare i rischi
News to go
Nato, Tajani: "Vertice Vilnius guardi a sud del mondo"
News to go
Calciomercato 2023, ultime news
News to go
Stoltenberg: "Nato unita manderà forte messaggio su futura adesione Kiev"
News to go
Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, continuano le ricerche
News to go
Nato, Ucraina sollecita impegno per sua adesione
News to go
Roma, blitz carabinieri a San Basilio: 5 arresti
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza