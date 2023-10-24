Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
comunicato stampa

Labstat, A Certified Group Company, Announces Expansion into Europe with New Laboratory in Utrecht, The Netherlands

24 ottobre 2023 | 17.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Move Promises Enhanced Customer Experience and Faster Turnaround Times for Tobacco/Nicotine Clients

KITCHENER, ON, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labstat, an industry-leading provider of tobacco/nicotine and cannabis/hemp testing and research services, is excited to announce the opening of a new laboratory in Utrecht, The Netherlands. This marks a crucial step in the expansion of Labstat's global laboratory network, which includes operations in Kitchener, Ontario; Edmonton, Alberta; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Greensboro, North Carolina.

"The opening of our Utrecht laboratory signifies an exciting period of growth for Labstat, presenting us with a unique opportunity to extend our top-notch service to our expanding European client base," said Michael Bond, Labstat President. "The new facility allows us to provide superior scientific support locally, meaning shorter turnaround times and more streamlined logistics for our customers."

The Utrecht laboratory will commence operations within the next year, focusing on a variety of tobacco/nicotine projects for European customers, offering capacity and readiness to work with clients to scale up testing.

"Whether in North America or Europe, our goal is to deliver the same high-quality Labstat service to all our customers," Bond said. "This network expansion not only amplifies our global footprint but also generates new opportunities for our team to help advance scientific excellence in this industry."

This European expansion aligns with Labstat's objective to have a broader, positive impact on public health by providing globally reliable and comprehensive nicotine, tobacco, cannabis/hemp, and NHP (natural health products) testing and research services. For more information, visit www.labstat.com.

About Certified Group

Certified Group is a leading North American provider of laboratory testing, regulatory consulting, and certification & audit services. The Certified Group of companies includes Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), Certified Laboratories, EAS Consulting Group, and Labstat International Inc. The Certified Group provides analytical testing and regulatory guidance services in the food & beverage, dietary supplements & NHP, cosmetics, OTC, personal care, tobacco, nicotine, and cannabis/hemp industries. For more information, visit www.certifiedgroup.com.

Media Contact:John Baker john.baker@certifiedgroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970417/Labstat_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1879267/Certified_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/labstat-a-certified-group-company-announces-expansion-into-europe-with-new-laboratory-in-utrecht-the-netherlands-301964663.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
