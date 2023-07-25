Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 25 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 09:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:57 Turisti intrappolati da fiamme, salvati dal Soccorso alpino

08:35 Terremoto in Turchia, scossa magnitudo 5.5 nel centro del Paese

08:21 Maltempo a Brescia, 16enne uccisa da albero caduto in campo scout

08:15 Mondiali nuoto Fukuoka 2023, Paltrinieri in finale 800 stile libero

07:52 Meteo Milano, rami spezzati sulla strada dopo il nubifragio - Video

07:39 Ucraina-Russia, raid su Kiev. Mine vicino centrale Zaporizhzhia

07:31 Milano, violento nubifragio nella notte. A Brescia 16enne uccisa da albero caduto

07:04 Incendi, notte di paura a Palermo: abitazioni evacuate

00:35 Ancora caldo record nel Centro-Sud, Nord nella morsa del maltempo

00:05 Mondiali nuoto Fukuoka 2023, italiani in gara oggi 25 luglio: orario tv, dove vederli

00:04 Caldo record e rischi sul lavoro, la strategia del governo

00:03 Ucraina: "Più armi per difesa grano". Russia: "Arsenali pieni"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Lakeside Software Expands Global Presence into Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

25 luglio 2023 | 08.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Lakeside names industry veteran Alexander Laubert to serve as director of sales for the DACH region

BOSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software, a leader in digital employee experience (DEX), announced its expansion into the DACH region, including Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The company simultaneously announced Alexander Laubert's appointment to serve as sales director for the new region. This strategic initiative demonstrates Lakeside's commitment to responding aggressively to the global demand for IT solutions that support employee engagement, productivity, and business growth.

"We are proud to announce our expansion into Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, among Europe's most significant economic powerhouses," said Lakeside Software CEO David Keil. "This strategic endeavor capitalizes on the region's strength and emboldens our presence within Europe. Alexander's enterprise sales experience and deep understanding of the region will undoubtedly contribute to Lakeside's continued global growth and success."

Lakeside Software's expansion into the DACH region coincides with the growing demand for digital transformation initiatives in the region and around the globe. The region forms a powerful economic bloc, offering a fertile ground for Lakeside's digital employee experience data and analytics expertise. Lakeside is poised to help organizations drive successful digital transformations and achieve their business objectives by capitalizing on the region's innovation, skilled workforce, and business-friendly environment.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of Lakeside's expansion into the DACH region," said Laubert. "Lakeside's industry-leading solutions optimize digital environments and deliver exceptional user experiences. With a localized approach and boots on the ground, we will provide customized solutions to drive the region's digital transformation and business growth while providing our core offerings to this new market."

The Lakeside SysTrack platform captures, processes, and transforms 10,000 data points from every endpoint every 15 seconds. Its innovative technology arms decision-makers with unique, actionable insights that proactively measure, analyze, and optimize employees' digital experience to drive business outcomes.

As director of sales, Laubert will lead a team of experienced enterprise sales professionals with deep industry and market expertise. Laubert has more than 20 years of IT sales management and consulting experience.

Lakeside's expansion into DACH is the latest announcement in a series of initiatives showcasing the company's strategic growth and expanding the organization's global presence. In June, Lakeside announced its new Velocity Framework, which outlines a clear path to quickly realizing proven returns from the Lakeside SysTrack platform and guides enterprises through how to successfully handle the most pressing IT challenges. The Velocity Framework offers strategies and tactics for common use cases such as software rationalization, hardware optimization, IT helpdesk ticket avoidance, and complete DEX visibility. 

About Lakeside SoftwareLakeside Software is a leader in cloud-based digital experience management. Lakeside's Digital Experience Cloud gathers and analyzes data on everything that may impact end-user experience and business productivity and provides the unmatched visibility IT teams need to design and support rapidly changing digital workplaces. Customers use Lakeside's technology to perform end-user experience management, digital workplace planning, IT asset optimization, remote work management, and proactive service desk operations. For more information, visit www.lakesidesoftware.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476607/Lakeside_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lakeside-software-expands-global-presence-into-germany-austria-and-switzerland-301884773.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Lakeside Software Expands Global Presence into Germany DACH region as director director
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, esami di riparazione entro l'8 settembre
News to go
Famiglia, lo studio: condizione economica peggiorata per il 40%
News to go
Caserta, domiciliari per direttrice ufficio postale
News to go
Temperature record, città in ginocchio per le ondate di calore
News to go
Rodi devastata dagli incendi, grave situazione a Corfù
News to go
Fao, 43 milioni di persone rischiano di morire di fame
News to go
Italia-Tunisia, Mattarella: "A fianco di Tunisi nelle sfide importanti"
News to go
Mafia, maxi-operazione a Foggia: 82 arresti
News to go
Spagna, Popolari primo partito ma Sanchez potrebbe essere di nuovo premier
News to go
Grecia in fiamme, incendi fuori controllo: a Rodi stato d'emergenza
News to go
L'Italia non va in vacanza: spesa proibitiva per un lavoratore su tre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, guerra di droni: i russi colpiscono Odessa, Kiev attacca Mosca
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza