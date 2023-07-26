Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 26 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:47
comunicato stampa

Locus Robotics Breaks Ground for New Global Headquarters, Laying Foundation for Innovation and Growth

26 luglio 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Company Highlights Commitment to Technological Advancements and AI-driven Innovation with Expanded Operations at Wilmington, MA facility

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, a global leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for warehouse automation, today broke ground for its new global headquarters in Wilmington, Massachusetts. The expansion stands as a reﬂection of the company's remarkable growth and its unwavering commitment to future innovation in the rapidly advancing field of warehouse automation.

"We're thrilled to break ground on our new headquarters in Wilmington," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "This is a signiﬁcant milestone that reﬂects our robust growth trajectory and our dedication to revolutionizing the warehouse automation sector with cutting-edge, AI-driven robotics solutions."

The nearly 200,000 square foot/18,580 square meter facility in the Boston area will serve as the hub for Locus Robotics' expanding global operations and will house Locus's dynamic team of engineering, manufacturing, and operations professionals dedicated to driving innovation in robotics warehouse automation. The space also provides room for future expansion and growth.

With its AI and data science-driven LocusONE Warehouse Automation Platform at the core of the Locus solution, the company continues to empower labor-strapped 3PL, retail, health care, and manufacturing businesses to optimize productivity in their operations, reduce costs, and stay competitive in the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape.

The LocusONE Warehouse Automation Platform enables the smooth orchestration of enterprise-scale multiple robotic form factors within a single coordinated platform. LocusONE optimizes robotic task allocation, route planning, and resource use, while delivering real-time insights into warehouse operations.

Faulk also emphasized the company's goal of contributing further to the local economy. "Our new facility will stimulate job creation and innovation within the region, aligning with our vision of fostering world-class technological advancement and economic growth," Faulk added.

With this new milestone, Locus Robotics reiterates its commitment to delivering game-changing solutions that enable businesses to optimize their warehouse operations, enhance productivity, and meet the evolving demands of the market. The groundbreaking of the new headquarters lays a solid foundation for the company's continuous growth and future innovations, aﬃrming Locus Robotics' position as a global leader in warehouse automation.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is the world's leading AI-driven, enterprise-level, warehouse automation solutions, incorporating powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve product movement and productivity 2–3X. Supporting more than 100+ of the world's top brands and deployed at 250+ sites around the world, Locus Robotics enables retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses to eﬃciently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of today's fulﬁllment environments.

Named to the Inc. 500 two years in a row, and winning over 17 industry and technology awards, the Locus solution dramatically increases order fulﬁllment productivity, lowers operational costs, and improves workplace quality, safety, and ergonomics for workers.   

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161670/Locus_Robotics_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1440363/Locus_Robotics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/locus-robotics-breaks-ground-for-new-global-headquarters-laying-foundation-for-innovation-and-growth-301886023.html

