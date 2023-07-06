Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Love takes centre stage with Häagen-Dazs unveiling global 'Summer of Amour' experiences for Pierre Hermé collaboration

06 luglio 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Häagen-Dazs is moving into a summer of 'amour' to celebrate its collaboration with world renowned pastry chef, Pierre Hermé. The brand is showing up where people are looking for love and inspiring them to get together, just like it brought together macarons and delicious ice cream for its new flavours.

"We are extremely proud of our joint collaboration of 'amour' and are excited to see how the spirit of French love and culture, which is the hallmark of our new product range, is spreading as summer's most fashionable treat. Our endeavour with the 'Summer of Amour' experience platform has been about sparking connection and celebration, and bringing the craftsmanship and romance associated with France to every corner of the world," expressed Manuel Garabato, Häagen-Dazs Global Brand Development Director.

In Paris, Häagen-Dazs unveiled an innovative concept - a travelling photo studio housed within a mobile 'Love Bus', in partnership with Parisian photography icons, Studio Harcourt. Consumers had the opportunity to capture and share their love at the most enchanting spots in Paris. These were then showcased with a specially developed 'Love filter' in an open-air street-style gallery at Place Stravinski.

Häagen-Dazs also dropped its first streetwear capsule collection 'The World's Greatest Serve' in partnership with lifestyle tennis magazine, Racquet Magazine, paying tribute to the 'game of love'. An exclusive party at Palais De Tokyo ahead of the Parisian Grand Slam event saw top tennis stars and tastemakers savouring the new macron ice cream collection, including French player Caroline Garcia: https://racquetmag.com/racquet-x-haagen-dazs/.

Meanwhile in London, Häagen-Dazs unveiled a 'Love Map,' encouraging people to find their own 'joie de vivre' and experience the most romantic spots London has to offer. The map guided consumers to London's most romantic places, including renowned landmarks such as Primrose Hill and the British Museum. This was marked with a secret 'Flavours of Love' pop-up set in a romantic location in London. Couples were invited to embark on an intimate journey, sharing their favourite songs and memories while enjoying a dessert-tasting menu, celebrating the macaron-tastic ice cream flavours created by the brand's executive chefs.

The theme of 'Summer of Amour' aims to celebrate the spirit of romance and alliance of the two brands throughout the entire summer season. Whether it's the 'Love Map' in the UK, the 'Love Bus' in France, or even the viral "Je t'aime Macaron'' social media dance challenge in Korea, each activity has brought people together with a local twist. In Asia, other launch highlights included China and Taiwan who featured tasting events with Pierre Hermé himself, along with the 'Spoonful of Macaron' event in Hong Kong. A Parisian love-themed garden party also took place in Madrid making 'Summer of Amour' the biggest experiential roll-out for the brand. With the Häagen-Dazs and Pierre Hermé collaboration at the forefront, this summer marked an extraordinary narrative in the biggest NPD launch of the iconic ice cream brand.

Media Contact:Häagen-Dazs Pria Manipria@capturecomms.com+44 (0) 7587029066

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147315/UK_Flavours_of_Love.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147314/China_Summer_of_Amour.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147321/FR_Summer_of_Amour.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145497/Haagen_Dazs_Pierre_Herme_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/love-takes-centre-stage-with-haagen-dazs-unveiling-global-summer-of-amour-experiences-for-pierre-herme-collaboration-301870526.html

