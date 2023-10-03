Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 03 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:49
comunicato stampa

Lycored's Heart + Soil Day - A Tradition Rooted in Community

03 ottobre 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BRANCHBURG, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lycored will be celebrating its 8th annual Heart + Soil Day this month across offices in the United States, Israel and Switzerland.  Nature is Lycored's biggest inspiration, and cutting-edge science is Lycored's most important ally, but at the heart of it all is community. Heart + Soil Day is grounded in this and giving back locally. This occasion is all about cultivating kindness in communities across the world and showcasing the power of doing good for neighbors, while empowering them to do the same.

This October, Lycored encourages people to find fun and unique ways to get out and volunteer in their local community. After all, science shows that giving to others is good for health and makes people feel happier and more connected with others. This year, Lycored sponsored Heart + Soil Day events include clothing drives, group clean-ups at local green spaces, and more.

Shirley Cohen, Chief Executive Officer at Lycored, shares, "Heart + Soil Day is an opportunity to honor our greatest inspiration and find ways to do good while helping people feel good. We are committed to this tradition, and believe the larger food + beverage, and health + wellness industries should be present in and contribute to their local communities. I invite and encourage fellow colleagues in the sector to get outside and join us in this mission of spreading love, joy, and appreciation."

To learn more about Lycored and Heart + Soil Day please visit: https://www.lycored.com/our-team/

About LycoredLycored is an international company at the forefront of discovering the beauty within by combining nature's goodness with cutting edge science to deliver a sensory journey that impacts wellbeing. Established in 1995 in Israel, Lycored is the global leader in natural carotenoids for food, beverage and dietary supplement products. For more information visit www.lycored.com.

ContactKatie HillPadilla+1 480 285 8148katie.hill@padillaco.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016732/4319103/Lycored_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lycoreds-heart--soil-day--a-tradition-rooted-in-community-301945257.html

