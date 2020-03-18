Hardinge Introduces KELLENBERGER® 10 Machine Delivering The Best Value And Performance Ratio From Drawing To Ground Workpiece

This versatile, cost-efficient machine is ideal for beginners and experienced operators alike.

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardinge Inc., the leading international provider of advanced metal-cutting manufacturing tool solutions and accessories, today announced the introduction of the

KELLENBERGER® 10

universal CNC grinding machine. Offering excellent value at its price point, the newly developed universal cylindrical grinding machine KELLENBERGER 10 is a standard machine that can be customized with a wide range of options. Optimized for cost efficiencies and throughput time, this energy-efficient machine is ideal for all levels of experience. Alongside the KELLENBERGER 100 and KELLENBERGER 1000 concepts already established on the market, the KELLENBERGER 10 is a further example of top quality from Kellenberger in the cylindrical grinding sector. With a distance between centres of 1000 mm and a centre height of 200 mm, the machine covers a wide range of parts. High availability, process safety, reliability, productivity flexibility, and easy retooling are the hallmarks of this machine.

"The KELLENBERGER 10 leads both beginners and experts in precision grinding quickly and easily to the grinding results of classic universal grinding operations. The standard machine has an unmatched price/performance ratio in procurement and maintenance, said Johannes Murer, Grinding Product Sales Specialist. The proven modules also guarantee highest reliability and ease of service. Because of the intuitively operated BLUE Solution interface, minimal training is required."

The KELLENBERGER 10 is designed as a hooked machine. Its base is mechanically extremely stable to minimize external influences on the grinding result. The proven continuous Kellenberger table profile for the standard assemblies and optional add-ons is ideally designed. The full-length dressing interface on the rear side of the table reduces retooling work and extends the dressing possibilities.

The machine features generous X and Z axis strokes (X=365 mm / Z=1,150 mm), collision-free operation and dressing ratios. The low-maintenance, high-precision linear guide on the X axis and the V flat sliding guides on the Z axis are equipped with optical absolute linear position measuring systems. The B axis is designed as an automatic indexing axis (1° Hirth gearing) with high positioning accuracy and +30°/-210° swivel range.

For high productivity and flexibility, the universal grinding head can optionally be equipped with two ø 500/400 mm O.D. grinding wheels. Powerful high-frequency, grease-lubricated I.D. grinding spindles with direct drive are available in two speed ranges (6,000 – 40,000 rpm and 10,000 – 60,000 rpm).

Universal grinding head with 1 or 2 external wheels, cutting speed up to 50 m/s, rated power of grinding wheel holding taper 7.5 kW

The advantages and options of the Kellenberger 10 at a glance: 1. Second external grinding wheel / 2. Tailstock / 3. Active length positioning / gap control and balancing sensors / 5. Integrated lifting system / 6. Table assemblies: dressing devices, steady-rests, measuring control

The integrated lifting system with chain hoist facilitates lifting of table assemblies, grinding wheels or workpieces significantly. Service work or repairs on the B axis are also easily possible. The lifting system can carry up to 200 kg.

The KELLENBERGER 10 is equipped with a cost-optimized Fanuc 0i-TFP CNC control with 19" touch screen and consistent Kellenberger operation. It boasts fast intuitive programming and retooling via BLUE Solution with Object Guide, even for inexperienced operators. The advantages: more flexible machining options, a wider range of parts and integrated Kellenberger remote diagnostic software. All in all, the new K10 is the cost-optimized standard cylindrical grinding solution to get from your drawing to ground workpiece as quickly as possible.

https://www.hardinge.com/product/grinding/kellenberger-10/

About Hardinge Inc. Hardinge, Inc. is the trusted global provider of high precision, computer-controlled machine tool solutions for critical, hard-to-machine metal parts and advanced workholding accessories. With over 125 years of experience, Hardinge offers the largest variety of metal-cutting turning machines, grinding machines, machining centers, collets, chucks, index fixtures, repair parts, standard and specialty workholding devices, and other machine tool accessories. Hardinge's solutions can be found in a broad base of industries including aerospace, agricultural, automotive, construction, consumer products, defense, energy, medical, technology, and transportation. Headquartered in Berwyn, PA, the company designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools in over 65 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia.

www.hardinge.com

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134843/Hardinge_KELLENBERGER_10.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/697444/Hardinge_Logo.jpg

