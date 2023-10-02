Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:38
comunicato stampa

KENNAMETAL EXPANDS HARVI PORTFOLIO AND PERFORMANCE WITH FIRST-EVER 8-FLUTE END MILL

02 ottobre 2023 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HARVI IV requires no stops for tool changes, increasing productivity for customers

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that it has expanded its bestselling and best performing line of HARVI™ Solid Carbide End Mills with a new 8-flute design option that requires zero stops for tool changes. The new HARVI™ IV 8-Flute End Mill is a high-performance and versatile solution for machinists in aerospace and defense, medical, energy and general engineering applications that require maximum output when cutting a range of difficult-to-machine materials.

"Our first 8-flute end mill will move customers from one challenging cut to the next without having to stop for tool changes," said Scott Etling, Vice President of Marketing, Global Product Management. "Machinists need to achieve high productivity when working on tougher materials while remaining cost-effective. Our new HARVI IV 8-Flute End Mills deliver just that and were designed especially for roughing and finishing applications that requires a combination of flexibility and safe processing."

While similar products often work on one type of material, HARVI IV 8-Flute End Mills' innovative design provides versatility that supports cutting across difficult applications like high-temp alloys, stainless steels, steels and hardened materials. Its design also delivers higher metal removal rates and process stability with an internal coolant supply that clears away chips even in deep cavities.

The launch of the new HARVI IV 8-Flute End Mills coincides with Kennametal's newly announced stainless steel, titanium and other high-temp alloys end milling grade KCSM15A. This innovative coating technology provides extended tool life for users and the best wear resistance in Kennametal's history of solid carbide end milling.

About KennametalWith over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2235590/Kennametal_HARVI_IV.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kennametal-expands-harvi-portfolio-and-performance-with-first-ever-8-flute-end-mill-301943410.html

