Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:15 Televisione, perché è il media largamente più usato

13:03 Cellulari e bassa qualità spermatozoi, c'è una correlazione: studio spiega quale

12:41 Pensioni medici, Durigon: "Su tagli possibili correzioni con maxiemendamento"

12:02 Berlusconi iscritto al Famedio, 'pantheon' milanesi al Cimitero monumentale

11:49 Avellino, 46enne muore dopo cena al ristorante: botulino nel cibo, cos'è e sintomi

11:38 Alfonsi al Verano, ‘gazebo per aiutare cittadini e percorsi storici e botanici’  

11:34 Dengue in Italia, 298 casi da inizio anno: autoctoni salgono a 68

11:30 esclusivo Cecchi Paone all'Adnkronos "Io e Simone sposi a dicembre"

11:11 Liberata Ilaria De Rosa, hostess trevigiana arrestata per hashish in Arabia Saudita

10:43 Filippi (dg Ama), ‘al lavoro su potenziamento manutenzioni cimiteri e cremazioni’

10:42 Gualtieri al Verano, ‘luogo unico, grande lavoro per rimetterlo a posto’

10:33 Totti: "Con Ilary vorrei trovare equilibrio. Spalletti? Lo saluterei con affetto"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

NEW FV GEOMETRY BY KENNAMETAL FEATURES INNOVATIVE CHIP BREAKER DESIGN

01 novembre 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today its new FV Geometry, featuring an innovative chip breaker design that allows for a more stable, sharper cutting edge for improved surface roughness and chip formation.

"The flexibility of our new FV geometry brings operators enhanced performance with consistent chip control in low or medium depths of cut and fewer process interruptions for tool changes," said Scott Etling, Vice President of Marketing, Global Product Management.

FV Geometry is designed with channels that deliver coolant closer to the cutting edge—for the machinist seeking peak versatility and running uninterrupted and lightly interrupted cuts.

FV Geometry eliminates the need to change tools for finishings operations, making it ideal for a broad range of transportation and general engineering applications.

About KennametalWith over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262242/Kennametal_FV.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-fv-geometry-by-kennametal-features-innovative-chip-breaker-design-301972998.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meccanica Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza breaker design chip formation microchip chip
Vedi anche
News to go
Sgarbi, istruttoria Antitrust su caso consulenze
News to go
Giovani italiani appassionati di film e serie tv, ma due su tre li piratano
News to go
X (ex Twitter) non pagherà utenti che diffondono fake news su social
News to go
Ponte 1° novembre, 8 milioni di italiani in viaggio
News to go
Halloween, prodotti non sicuri: operazione Gdf
News to go
Attacco campo profughi, Hamas: "Oltre 50 morti e 150 feriti"
News to go
Economia circolare, Italia prima in Europa nel ciclo dei rifiuti
News to go
Mattarella: "Fellini caposaldo cultura europea Novecento"
News to go
Manovra 2024, sindacati medici: "No al taglio delle pensioni"
News to go
Parigi, donna minaccia di "far saltare tutto": polizia le spara
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Lukashenko: "Guerra in stallo, Kiev e Mosca devono trattare"
News to go
Affitti brevi, arriva il Codice identificativo nazionale


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza