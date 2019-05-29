TIDAL Announces Global Album Release Celebrations For Originals, New Prince Album Exclusively Available On TIDAL Beginning June 7

EVENTS HOSTED BY JAY-Z AND ADDITIONAL PRESENTERS; PRE-SAVE THE ALBUM ON TIDAL STARTING NOW

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing a partnership that started in 2015, global music and entertainment streaming platform, TIDAL, is announcing a series of listening events across the globe for members to experience Prince's new album, Originals. Pulled directly from the historic archive of Prince's music, the 15-track album features 14 previously unreleased recordings that highlight the impact Prince had on modern music and the formation of many artists' careers. The tracks were selected collaboratively by JAY-Z and Troy Carter, on behalf of The Prince Estate. Starting today, fans can pre-save "Originals" in order to have the album added to the "My Collection" section in-app, on desktop and via web player following the album release. Users will be notified once the album is live.

Album release celebrations will take place in countries such as the United States, Spain, Poland, Brazil and more across the globe to celebrate the highly anticipated album.

When releasing HITNRUN Phase One on TIDAL, Prince said "After one meeting, it was obvious that Jay Z and the team he has assembled at TIDAL recognize and applaud the effort that real musicians put in2 their craft 2 achieve the very best they can at this pivotal time in the music industry. Secondly, TIDAL have honored Us with a non-restrictive arrangement that once again allows Us to continue making art in the fashion We've grown accustomed 2, and We're Extremely grateful 4 their generous support."

Prince previously partnered with TIDAL on a series of exclusive releases, including HITNRUN Phase One, HITNRUN Phase Two, the livestream of Prince's Rally 4 Peace concert as well as a weekly "Purple Pick of the Week" series featuring new tracks, exclusives, rarities and more from the Vault, curated personally by Prince.

"Prince led the way, for artistic freedom, for ownership. He's one of the bravest people I can think of in the industry. He trusted us, not just me, but TIDAL, to continue his fight," said JAY-Z. "Trying to help further that legacy through his music is both an honor we couldn't pass up as an organization dedicated to empowering artists. This gives his true fans that peak behind the curtain."

Starting June 7, Originals will stream exclusively on TIDAL. In the spirit of sharing Prince's music with his fans as he wanted, the album will be available to stream in Master quality via TIDAL's HiFi subscription tier. Members will be able to hear the recordings just as the artist intended the tracks to sound. Non-members will be able to try TIDAL through a special offer on TIDAL.com/Prince

Originals Tracklist:

