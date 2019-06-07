Tilti Multilingual Translation Agency - Growth Continues With Design of New Website and Relaunch of the Translation Project Portal

Tilti Multilingual can now look back on decades of success. Founded in the late 1990s, this translation service provider has expanded to become an international business with offices in several countries. Thanks to the digitalisation of the process of translation, Tilti Multilingual can readily accommodate the growing demand for the translation of specialised texts. RIGA, Latvia, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --can now look back on decades of success. Founded in the late 1990s, this translation service provider has expanded to become an international business with offices in several countries. Thanks to the digitalisation of the process of translation, Tilti Multilingual can readily accommodate the growing demand for the translation of specialised texts.

Rapid completion of assignments has a major role to play in our globalised world and for that reason the founders of Tilti Multilingual recognised early on that there was a need to automate internal processes and to send data in encoded form over the internet. The project management software for the Agora translation project portal was designed specifically for Tilti Multilingual and has been geared to facilitate the optimal processing of translation assignments. Moreover, documents can be transmitted securely by and to customers through Agora.

Thanks to our worldwide network of more than 3000 experienced and qualified translators, we can offer translations into and from in excess of 50 languages, undertaken by our specialists in fields such as technology, law and medicine. We ensure that all our translation activities conform to the stipulations of quality standards ISO 9001 and ISO 17100.

"At the top of our list of priorities is the provision of high-quality, accurate translations as quickly as possible. We continue to invest extensively in the development and security of our IT systems. It has emerged over the long term that adopting this strategy was the right thing to do. It has ensured a high level of satisfaction among our customers and provided for the growth of the company as a business," points out Johann Urga, one of the directors of Tilti Multilingual.

About Tilti Multilingual

Tilti Multilingual translation agency offers a wide range of services - not just translation but also software localisation and simultaneous and consecutive interpretation. We are competent in more than 50 languages and many different specialist fields. Our many years of experience and the skills of our technical team mean that we can process files in a wide variety of formats. We are thus the one-stop shop for commercial clients looking to assign major and complex localisation projects.

