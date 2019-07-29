Elena Baturina's Think-tank BE OPEN Launches Next Global Open Call #BEOPENReflections

LONDON, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is launching its next global open call across social media.

With open calls, by asking the participants to share their vision in the most graphic form, BE OPEN aims to identify innovative approaches, and build creative bonds for people around the globe.

BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in the everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision.

'Reflections' is the new topic for our open call; it invites people with an eye for beauty around to share pictures of peculiar effects created by mirror-like surfaces.

Reflections have always been considered as something enigmatic and even mystical. They can multiply, disorient, re-organize space, create a non-existent counterpart or produce whimsical visual effects that turn our perceptions of what is possible upside down. The result is always a change of reality as we know it.

A means much favored by artists of all kinds in art and architecture, design and photography, reflections can make one's heart race or quite on the contrary make one stop in awe and reflect. They are all around us in everyday life, and often a familiar object seen mirrored in an unexpected environment can produce a far stronger impact on the beholder. Isn't the world around us just a reflection in our eyes after all?

Send us visuals that reflect this topic via Instagram with the #BEOPENReflections hashtag, as a way to celebrate people's ability to creatively interpret the reality around them.

The entries close September 31, 2019. BE OPEN Community members will then select the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by Instagram users. The winner will receive a €300 prize.