The largest Asian Musical Instruments Fair to be held in October

SHANGHAI, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Music China, one of the most reputable musical instrument fairs in the world, will be held October 10-13, 2019 in Shanghai New International Expo Centre. The event is organized by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd.

2 exhibition space. Known as Asia's largest music industry trade show, Music China 2019 gathers more than 2,200 international exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions. They are expected to present various musical instruments and music related products in the grand 145,000mexhibition space.

As China's music industry has been expanding dramatically in recent years, famous brands around the world are exploring ways to get into this market and courting Chinese partners. Music China, as one of the most influential trade platforms in the music industry, has become their first choice to develop business in China. Brands who have confirmed to attend Music China 2019 include Marshall, Bluethner, Buffet, Fazioli, Fender, GEWA, Laney, Ludwig, Orange, Roland, Native Instrument, Pioneer, Selmer, Samick, Schimmel, Steinway, Tama, Yamaha, Pearl River, Hsinghai, KHS, Jinyin, Fengling, and Shanghai No.1 National Musical Instruments Factory.

Apart from the exhibition, Music China also organizes various seminars and forums for professional buyers and industry practitioners, helping them to keep pace with the industry development. The New Product Global Launch, one of the highlights of Music China, is becoming the most favoured platform for exhibitors to release their latest products, presenting dealers and visitors cutting-edge technologies. NAMM CMIA Industry Forum will explain the latest trends of the music industry and analyse the global market from the perspective of professionals. In the How-To Sessions, a wide range of topics will be covered, including retail, pricing, branding, management and other hot issues associated with real practices.

Music China is not only a trade platform for professionals but also a music carnival for general music fans. The Music Lab creates an innovative and interactive space for music-making products and technology. Art Salon invites renowned artists and musicians to share their artistic experiences. Music competitions, including Jazz Master Competition and the Original EDM Competition, as well as over 600 live shows will take visitors on an amazing music journey.

For more details about Music China 2019, please visit our official website: www.musicchina-expo.com

