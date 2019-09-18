Time to Vote for the Most Successful Businesses in Europe

www.businessawardseurope.com Public Vote Showing Strength and Success Across Europe is Open at

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses across Europe are competing to be named 'European Public Champion' as the online public vote opens in this year's European Business Awards.

Ones to Watch businesses have posted a video on the European Business Awards website profiling their success, which the public can view and vote for, from 16th September to 26th November. The 'European Public Champion' will be the company that receives the most votes and the winner will be announced at the Gala Final in Warsaw, Poland on 4th December.

Last year thousands of people voted as thriving European companies were supported globally by their customers, employees, stakeholders and the general public.

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards said: "The public vote is a great way for businesses of all sizes and sectors across Europe to show the world how successful they are and attract potential new clients and partners. There are many inspiring stories this year, so we encourage you to show your support, go to our web site choose your favourite, and vote today!"

Separately at the Gala Final in Warsaw, Poland, the Awards' independent judges will meet the 'National Winners' and deliberate to select the final European Winners for 19 Award categories.

The European Business Awards' primary purpose is to support and develop a stronger, more successful, innovative and ethical business community in Europe, as it believes businesses play a key role in addressing the major issues faced across the world. This year it considered over 120,000 businesses from 33 countries. Sponsors and partners include Inflexion, Germany Trade & Invest, Cision PR Newswire and RSM.

About the European Business Awards:

The European Business Awards is one of the world's largest and most prestigious cross border, cross sector business competitions. Its primary purpose is to support and develop a stronger, more successful, innovative and ethical business community in Europe, as it believes businesses play a key role in addressing major issues faced across the world.

We aim to do that in 3 ways:

About Inflexion: Inflexion is as an award-winning mid-market private equity firm, investing €10m to €250m for a minority or majority stake across all sectors.

www.inflexion.com As a firm founded by entrepreneurs 20 years ago, it backs high-growth, entrepreneurial businesses with ambitious management teams and works in partnership to accelerate growth. It supports businesses to achieve the next stage of their growth through international expansion, mergers and acquisitions, digital expertise, operational improvements, talent management and access to Inflexion's network. With experts in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and India, and the U.S., our investee companies benefit from privileged access to these growth markets.

www.gtai.de About Germany Trade & Invest: Germany Trade & Invest is the economic development agency of the Federal Republic of Germany. The company helps create and secure extra employment opportunities, strengthening Germany as a business location. With more than 50 offices in Germany and abroad and its network of partners throughout the world, Germany Trade & Invest supports German companies setting up in foreign markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies setting up in Germany.

www.prnewswire.co.uk About Cision PR Newswire: Cision PR Newswire is the leading global provider of PR and corporate communications tools that enable clients to distribute news and rich content. We distribute our client's content across traditional, digital and social media channels in real time with fully actionable reporting and monitoring. Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content distribution and optimisation network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, Cision PR Newswire enables the world's enterprises to engage opportunity everywhere it exists. Cision PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region. For more information on Cision PR Newswire please visit

About RSM: RSM is a leading global network of audit, tax and consulting firms focused on the middle market, encompassing 116 countries, 750 offices across the Americas, Europe, MENA, Africa and Asia Pacific and more than 41,000 people internationally. The network's total fee income is US$5.4billion.