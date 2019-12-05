Winners Named in Europe's Biggest Business Competition

European Business Awards Honours Best 20 out of 150,000

WARSAW, Poland, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe's 20 best businesses were named last night in the Gala Final of the 2019 European Business Awards, at an event sponsored by RSM, after being chosen from over 150,000 companies from 33 countries.

The exclusive event saw around 500 successful business leaders, academics and politicians come together to celebrate remarkable business achievement in Europe's biggest business competition, focused on three core principles - financial success, innovation and ethics.

VIPs presented the trophies to the 19 category winners after a final live judging session, and a further Award was given to the 'European Public Champion'; the overall winner of the public vote.

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards said: "Our winners have reached the gold standard for business excellence. They are powerful examples of European businesses meeting the challenges of a hugely competitive global marketplace, achieving phenomenal success, and making a positive difference to the world we live in. They deserve their success and we wish them well."

Jean Stephens, CEO of RSM International, a leading global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms said: "On behalf of RSM, I would like to congratulate this year's worthy winners. Each and every one of these dynamic businesses symbolises the innovative ethos and growth potential of Europe's middle-market. We wish all of the finalists luck and success in their future endeavours."

The business competition began last year with over 150,000 business from 33 countries initially considered. Of those, 2753 businesses were named 'Ones to Watch' in a list of business excellence published in July. After a further review from a panel of independent judges, 363 companies were announced as 'National Winners' for their countries, and finalists for the competition.

th year, the European Business Awards has a primary purpose to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. As well as event partner RSM, other sponsors and partners include Inflexion and Germany Trade & Invest. Now in their 12year, the European Business Awards has a primary purpose to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. As well as event partner RSM, other sponsors and partners include Inflexion and Germany Trade & Invest.

Within Europe alone, the RSM International network comprises experts in more than 40 different countries.

www.businessawardseurope.com or www.rsm.global For further information about the European Business Awards and RSM please go toor

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About the European Business Awards:

The European Business Awards is one of the world's largest and most prestigious cross border, cross sector business competitions. Its primary purpose is to support and develop a stronger, more successful, innovative and ethical business community in Europe, as it believes businesses play a key role in addressing major issues faced across the world.

It aims to do that in 3 ways:

The European Business Awards is now in its 12th year. Last year it considered over 111,000 businesses from 34 countries. Sponsors and partners include Inflexion, Germany Trade & Invest and PR Newswire.

www.facebook.com/businessawardseurope LinkedIn: the company page "The European Business Awards" Twitter: @The_EBAs Facebook:LinkedIn: the company page "The European Business Awards"

About EBA Gala and Summit Event Partner RSM:

RSM is a leading global network of audit, tax and consulting firms focused on the middle market, encompassing 116 countries, 750 offices across the Americas, Europe, MENA, Africa and Asia Pacific and more than 41,000 people internationally. The network's total fee income is US$5.4billion.

As an integrated team, we share skills, insight and resources, as well as a client-centric approach that's based on a deep understanding of our clients' businesses. This is how we empower them to move forward with confidence and realise their full potential.

RSM is a member of the Forum of Firms, with the shared objective to promote consistent and high-quality standards of financial and auditing practices worldwide.

RSM is the brand used by a network of independent accounting and advisory firms each of which practices in its own right. RSM International Limited does not itself provide any accounting and advisory services. Member firms are driven by a common vision of providing high quality professional services, both in their domestic markets and in serving the international professional service needs of their client base.

Within Europe alone, the RSM International network comprises experts in more than 40 different countries who, in addition to having unrivalled local market knowledge, collaborate closely as an integrated team - sharing skills, insight and resources, based on a client-centric approach to developing a deep understanding of their individual businesses.

www.rsm.global , or search for RSM on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information, visit, or search for RSM on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

www.businessawardseurope.com

About Inflexion: Inflexion is as an award-winning mid-market private equity firm, investing €10m to €250m for a minority or majority stake across all sectors.

www.inflexion.com As a firm founded by entrepreneurs 20 years ago, it backs high-growth, entrepreneurial businesses with ambitious management teams and works in partnership to accelerate growth. It supports businesses to achieve the next stage of their growth through international expansion, mergers and acquisitions, digital expertise, operational improvements, talent management and access to Inflexion's network. With experts in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and India, and the U.S., our investee companies benefit from privileged access to these growth markets.

About Germany Trade & Invest: Germany Trade & Invest is the economic development agency of the Federal Republic of Germany. The company helps create and secure extra employment opportunities, strengthening Germany as a business location. With more than 50 offices in Germany and abroad and its network of partners throughout the world, Germany Trade & Invest supports German companies setting up in foreign markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies setting up in Germany.

www.prnewswire.co.uk About PR Newswire: PR Newswire is the leading global provider of PR and corporate communications tools that enable clients to distribute news and rich content. We distribute our client's content across traditional, digital and social media channels in real time with fully actionable reporting and monitoring. Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content distribution and optimisation network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire enables the world's enterprises to engage opportunity everywhere it exists. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region. For more information on PR Newswire please visit