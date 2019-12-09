Sir Anthony Ritossa's Highly Acclaimed 10th Global Family Office Investment Summit Concludes in Dubai

Event Held Under the High Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum

10th Global Family Office Investment Summit concluded in Dubai with 600+ attendees representing $4.5 trillion+ in wealth providing a standing ovation. In addition to Family Offices, the elite guests included Prominent Business Titans, Sheikhs, Royal Families, Private Company Executives, Sovereign Wealth Funds, and others who traveled from 40+ countries and all seven continents to attend the exclusive event. DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sir Anthony Ritossa's

Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach under the High Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum included a record number of UAE Ruling Families and Sheikhs such as H.H. Sheikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Sultan Al Qasimi. Associate Director of Strategic Partnerships Faris Al Tahtamooni at The Office of Sheikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, UAE presented the welcoming address to discuss the impressive progress of LEAD Ventures, which is actively enabling businesses and partners to join the UAE's competitive market and prosper with its rich industry experience and high calibre network. Sir Anthony Ritossa recently joined their Board as a Senior Advisor. Noteworthy delegates who convened at the

An important highlight was the Summit Award honouring Mohamed Al Ali for his on-going role as a Global Dignitary and his service as Distinguished Grand Ambassador for the Dubai Summit -- in addition to his position as CEO & Advisor to Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, UAE.

"The 10th Global Family Office Summit event in Dubai proved to once again be a crowning achievement for Sir Anthony Ritossa and his 'family of family offices'. It is always a pleasure to welcome my colleagues and friends from around the world to Dubai and an honour to serve as the event's Distinguished Ambassador," said Mohamed Al Ali, CEO & Advisor, Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, UAE.

"This Dubai Summit was especially important to me as I recently relocated my family to Dubai," said Sir Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Ritossa Family Office, a family business dating back 600 years to the Venetian Empire in Europe and with deep roots in the Middle East. "I am especially humbled that it was our most well-attended Summit to date and that so many family offices continue to return year after year so as to become like family to one another. In addition to doing business together we are truly united as a community of like-minded family offices committed to fostering peace and global cooperation."

Key areas of discussion revolved around thought leadership topics such as how to preserve the family legacy, key investment themes for 2020 and beyond, developing a culture of excellence, strategic philanthropy and more.

Inside a Culture of Excellence – Anton Oliver, former captain of the New Zealand All Blacks Rugby Team, shared how his experience with the world's most high-performance team provides lessons for family businesses who seek a winning culture and strive to stretch boundaries. Key themes include: Motivation and working hard both as an individual and as a team; creating and preserving an Identity; and the importance of focusing on high standards driven by innovation as a prelude to Top Performance. It is essential to be willing to learn and work both as individuals as families.

Elite Investor Insights for 2020 & Beyond – Collaboration is key for global investors as they consider current megatrends, geopolitical risks, economic challenges, and the big picture of the global landscape. Specific examples include timely trends and events such as US-China trade tensions, technological advances, and an ever-growing commitment to sustainability that all translate into new investment opportunities.

Philanthropy, Impact & Socially Responsible Investing – Family offices are deeply committed to supporting causes where they can make a difference and improve society. The Fred Hollows Foundation, based in Australia and founded in 1992 by renowned eye surgeon Fred Hollows, is one example of a philanthropic organization that is leading the way by treating and preventing blindness and other vision problems worldwide.

The Human Factor Behind Great Wealth – Because great wealth is created by human beings and destroyed by human beings, human behavioural risk represents a threat to family enterprises. Therefore, governance is an important tool for effective negotiations. Vera Boissier, Founding Partner of Circle 7 Capital Family Office, led a riveting discussion of family dynamics with H.R.H. Prince Michel de Yougoslavie, Grandson of King Umberto of Italy and Prince Paul of Yugoslavia, Monaco; H.S.H. Prince Hermann zu Leiningen, Grandson of King Boris III Bulgaria and Granduchess Maria of Russia, Canada; H.S.H. Prince Carl Eduard von Bismarck, former member of the German Parliament, CEO of Bismarck Consulting, Great Grandson of German unifier Otto von Bismarck, Germany; and Markus Lehner, Principal, Markus Lehner Family Office, Monaco

The Eternal Flame Inside Families & the DNA of Success – Leading family offices shared the inside stories of how their businesses started, grew and evolved into major power house. Justin Rockefeller, Co-founder of The ImPact and Director of Family Offices & Foundations at Addepar, Rockefeller Brothers Fund shared his family's strategies for keeping the family united, which include educational events, strong communications, family meetings, and more.

Spotlight on the UAE – A deep dive into the UAE and GCC's current investment landscape revealed why the region is uniquely positioned as a global, forward-thinking powerhouse. As a launching pad to new markets with good relationships with everyone around the globe, the UAE is an ideal location for international businesses seeking to thrive and prosper.

Co-Investing Amongst Global Families - Some of the world's savviest families have made tremendous multi-generational wealth from cherry picking the best off-market co-investment deals. Private capital is flowing into areas such as real estate, blockchain innovation, artificial intelligence, technology and education, for example.

Please save the date for upcoming Global Family Office Summits:

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 11th Global Family Office Investment Summit - 23-25 March 2020

Principality of Monaco 12th Global Family Office Investment Summit - 24-26 June 2020

Dubai 13th Global Family Office Investment Summit - 10-12 October 2020

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1041523/Dubai2019.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1041524/Dubai2019.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1041525/Dubai2019.jpg