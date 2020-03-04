Netta Returns With Irreverent Brilliance On "Ricki Lake"
EUROVISION CHAMP DISSECTS THE COLORFUL ABSURDITY OF FOOD CULTURE IN NEW MUSIC VIDEO
"I used to watch the 'Ricki Lake Show' obsessively when I was a teenager, and I was fascinated by all the colorful characters she featured in her show. It was a glimpse into the ultimate America at its best and worst. Like Ricki's guests, we're all seeking guidance, quick solutions and simple life hacks that would make us happy and would take away the sadness. A new jacket, a new nose, a happy meal or cellulite reduction," said Netta about the inspiration for both the video and song.
As Netta noted, "'Ricki Lake', the song and the person, is about being a happy individual, listening to your gut instead of society's rules, and dancing to your own drum. Ricki Lake for me was always how the misfit became America's sweetheart, and this song and video are my cheesy, messy and greasy homage to her."
