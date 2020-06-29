Clarivate Releases Web of Science Journal Citation Reports to Identify the World's Leading Journals

2020 edition enables research community to make decisions with confidence using new data on open access models and updated journal self-citation parameters

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today released the 2020 update to its annual Web of Science

Journal Citation Reports™

(JCR). The annual JCR release enables the research community to evaluate the world's high-quality academic journals using a range of indicators, descriptive data and visualizations. The reports are used by academic publishers across the globe to evaluate the impact of their journals relative to their field and promote them to the research community.

The JCR is based on 2019 data compiled from the Web of Science Core Collection™, the flagship collection in the world's largest publisher-neutral global citation database.

The structured data are curated by the global team of experts at Clarivate, who continuously evaluate and select the collections of journals, books and conference proceedings covered to ensure accuracy in journal impact evaluations. These insights enable researchers, publishers, editors, librarians and funders to explore the key drivers of a journal's value for diverse audiences, making better use of the wide body of data and metrics available in the JCR, including the Web of Science Journal Impact Factor™ (JIF).

Key highlights for 2020:

Keith Collier, Senior Vice President of Product, Science Group at Clarivate said: "For over 40 years publishers, institutions, funders and researchers have relied on unbiased data in the Web of Science Journal Citation Reports to identify and evaluate the world's leading sciences and social sciences journals. The carefully selected and structured data within the JCR allows the research community to better understand citation impact trends and make confident decisions about their publication strategies.

"In 2020, we have added new descriptive data and updated self-citation parameters to further support the research community with trusted insights that can inform decisions and accelerate the pace of innovation."

Each journal profile in JCR provides a rich array of indicators. This includes the Web of Science Journal Impact Factor, which identifies the frequency with which an average article from a journal is cited in a particular year; the Immediacy Index, which measures how frequently the average article from a journal is cited within the same year as publication; the journal's rank in category, determined by Journal Impact Factor, expressed as a percentile; and cited half-life, which is the median age, in years, of items in any journal in the category that were cited during the JCR year, to name just a few.

