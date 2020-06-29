Xinhua Silk Road: online special feature on investment in south China's Hainan Jiangdong New Area launched
BEIJING, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An online special feature on
Consisting of many columns such as Jiangdong news, Hainan free
Chinese authorities on June 1 released a master plan for the Hainan FTP, which aims to build the southern island province into a globally-influential high-level free
As one of the 11 key areas and parks of the Hainan FTP, Jiangdong New Area prioritizes the building of an open and innovative industrial system where headquarters economy takes a leading role and airport economy, service economy, ecological economy are highlighted. Relevant preferential policies, therefore, have been formulated, concerning project selection, land use, and industrial supervision.
A group of Fortune Global 500 companies have been attracted to settle down in Jiangdong New Area, stated Feng Benyan, executive deputy director of Jiangdong New Area Administration Bureau, also saying that those enterprises can enjoy nearly 20 incentive policies.
More information about investment in Jiangdong New Area will be provided through the two investment hotlines +86-898-6860-3376, +86-898-6866-2391 or via email to
