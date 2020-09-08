Women matter: Russian philanthropic foundation received an award for forming women's community
Pubblicato il: 08/09/2020 09:00
MOSCOW, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekaterina Rybakova - the President and cofounder of the
Ekaterina develops projects in the social and education sphere together with her husband Igor Rybakov. At a certain moment, Ekaterina and Igor Rybakov decided to devote the second half of their lives to returning capital in a transformed form to society. That is why the Rybakov Foundation was created. The Foundation has established the aim of providing high-quality education for everyone. This will be an investment into achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 4, set by the United Nations. The Foundation's mission is to create a tradition of developing society with our own hands. Aiming to support entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and impact investors who are eager to contribute to changing the future of education Ekaterina and Igor Rybakov established the
Igor Rybakov is a Russian entrepreneur, member of the
The PRO Women's Community was founded in 2016 as an initiative of the Rybakov Foundation, now it is an international community and an independent foundation that unites almost 13,000 women from 20 countries. The community is based on women's peer support groups, which operate in more than 150 cities and help women achieve their goals, launch projects and fulfil themselves.
Ekaterina Rybakova: "In 2015, the entrepreneur from Tomsk
The awarding ceremony of the "Media Manager of Russia 2020" was held in Moscow on August 27.
Photos:
Video: