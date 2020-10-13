New Global Survey Raises Red Flags for Journalism in the COVID-19 Era
Pubblicato il: 13/10/2020 13:01
Results launched today by International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) and Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University
LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Facing everything from a barrage of disinformation to heightened security risks and a mental health crisis, journalists around the world are contending with myriad daunting challenges as they report on a deadly pandemic, according to
The
Among the most troubling findings is the identification of politicians and elected officials as top sources of disinformation by nearly half of our respondents (46%), highlighting a serious lack of trust in governments. At the same time, nearly one-third said they were relying more heavily on government sources and official statements to report on the pandemic.
In a related key finding, Facebook was identified as the most prolific spreader of disinformation by respondents (66%). Yet 32% said they were more reliant on social media platforms to connect with audiences.
Other red flag-raising findings for journalists covering the ongoing crisis:
But the picture is not all bleak. Despite the challenges, journalists indicated that they have some reasons for optimism:
The research was conducted by ICFJ's Global Director of Research, Dr. Julie Posetti; Leonard Tow Professor of Journalism and the Director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia Journalism School, Emily Bell; and Dr. Pete Brown, research director at the Tow Center for Digital Journalism.
The report is the first of a data-driven research series (which will also draw on surveys conducted in six other languages) that will address the challenges of reporting on COVID-19 and offer guideposts for reimagining a post-pandemic future for journalism.
The Journalism and the Pandemic Project is supported by global philanthropic organization