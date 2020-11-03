Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For CX EMEA 2020

Live virtual experience will explore how CX and marketing leaders can collaborate better to improve the customer experience

(Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for itslive virtual, immersive experience to be held November 17–19, 2020. According to Forrester, digital touchpoints will be central to European customer engagement in the future, with 30% of Italian and Spanish consumers, 19% of French consumers, and 21% of UK consumers likely to connect more digitally with brands post-pandemic. This event will help customer experience (CX) and marketing leaders adjust to changing consumer behaviours, align on priorities, and reorient their businesses to better serve the needs of their European customers.

CX EMEA will highlight how these leaders can work together to improve customer loyalty, experiences, and growth. Featuring more than 30 deep-dive sessions, the event will provide CX, marketing, and leadership best practices; live networking opportunities; and personalised meetings with Forrester analysts.

Noteworthy keynotes and sessions at CX EMEA include:

"As businesses find themselves having to continuously adapt to changing consumer behaviours and expectations in light of the pandemic, it's more important than ever that CX, marketing, and employee experience professionals are working together to optimise the customer experience," said Martin Gill, VP and research director at Forrester. "This event will provide attendees with actionable insights into how these leaders can boost customer loyalty and enhance revenue opportunities through greater collaboration."

