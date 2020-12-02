TAICCA and Golden Horse FPP Series Introduce Promising Proposals to International Investors
Pubblicato il: 02/12/2020 13:09
TAIPEI, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) organized an international pitching event for series selected in Golden Horse Film Project Promotion (FPP) on November 19
At the press conference on November 10
In TAICCA President CF HU's opening remark, she emphasized that film and TV platforms always looked for outstanding series. By inviting more than 40 buyers from multiple countries with Golden Horse FPP, TAICCA would introduce original series from Taiwan to the world. Hopefully, the 'Last Stage' program by TAICCA would support local teams to find international investors.
Golden Horse FPP adds Series this year for the first time. Proposals by award-winning producers and creators, including Wei-Hao CHENG, Lyra FU, Fish WANG; Golden Bell Winner Chun-Yang LIN, Wei-Ling CHEN, Tien-Yu FU, Luo-Ying WU, Ray JIANG, Ying-Ting TSENG, Jie ZHAN, were selected.
During the event, HU assisted in the recommendation of these series to buyers. Teams with proposals also presented their stories in various formats. Besides presentations, some teams referred to paper-based models, trailers, and graphs. Through video, audio, or text-based platforms, buyers online raised all kinds of questions on budget, scale, co-production countries, schedule, genres, storylines, and characters. They also offered suggestions on how to polish these proposals.
After the event, some proposing teams said they were nervous to see more buyers from different parts of the world than expected. Unlike talking to individual buyers during Golden Horse FPP, it was an unusual opportunity to present in front of a group of potential investors. "I would like to thank TAICCA for this opportunity, so we can understand more about expectations from international platforms, to adjust and better prepare for international co-productions."
Photo -