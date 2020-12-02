/C O R R E C T I O N -- VELO/

In the news release, VELO Gifts Fans With An Early Christmas Present Of An Exclusive Live Stream Performance From Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, issued Dec. 1, 2020 by VELO over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the sixth paragraph, first sentence, should read "December 6th at 6PM (GMT)" rather than "December 6th at 8PM (GMT)" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

The live stream takes place a week after the release of DVLM's brand new festive album – 'Home Alone' (on The Night before Christmas)

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VELO, a leading nicotine pouch brand, is giving fans an early Christmas present with a live stream performance from global DJ superstars Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike's (DVLM).

Voted the number one DJs in the world by DJMag in 2019, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike became brand ambassadors for VELO in July and are continuing their exciting partnership with an exclusive live stream performance this December. DVLM have had a busy year with the creation of their brand-new album 'Home Alone' (on The Night before Christmas), which features a glittering ensemble of acts with something for every musical taste.

Launched by famed label Smash the House, the album includes a host of Christmas favourites with a yuletide twist. From reimagining 'The Nutcracker' from label favourite Coone, as well as label bosses Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike making several appearances alongside Steve Aoki as '3 Are Legend' and further names Armin Van Buuren, R3HAB and Brennan Heart, there is something for everyone. Leading on from the million-streamed 'Run Away' and 'Bring That Beat' that drew in support from colossal peers including Justin Martin, MAKJ and Firebeatz, Bassjackers return to inject some dancefloor menace on 'Jingle Bells', making for a wholly alternative, and unique anthem, to soundtrack your festivities. Other Christmas bangers that have been reimagined include 'Last Christmas', joined by Sylver and Dino Warriors, and 'It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas'.

DJ and label boss Dimitri Vegas said: "We've really missed being able to perform, so we love that we're gifting everyone this early Christmas present of an exclusive live stream performance, because we all need it after this year. It's going to get everyone pumped for the festivities and we can't wait!"

Paul Lageweg, BAT's New Categories Director, said: "Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike perfectly embody the spirit of VELO – living life without limits. We know that 2020 has been challenging for everyone, so it's great that we're able to give our consumers around the world a festive treat at home."

DVLM's live performance will be exclusively streamed on VELO and DVLM's YouTube channels on December 6

th

at 6PM (GMT) as an early Christmas gift to fans everywhere.

VELO is a nicotine pouch product that provides consumers with a modern alternative to other nicotine products. VELO can be enjoyed anywhere and anytime, by simply placing a nicotine pouch underneath the lip. VELO is available in a variety of flavours to suit every mood, including: Ruby Berry, Urban Vibe, Polar Mint, Tropic Breeze, Ice Cool and Freeze.

For more information check:

About VELO VELO is a modern oral product which gives adult smokers and nicotine consumers an exciting and convenient way to consume nicotine on the go.

Available in a range of flavours and nicotine strengths, the VELO nicotine pouch provides an alternative way to consume nicotine. VELO products are white in colour and made of high-quality ingredients, including water, flavouring, sweeteners, pharmaceutical grade nicotine and plant-based materials.

VELO is a market leader in the modern oral products category.

