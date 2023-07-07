Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 07 Luglio 2023
2023 Golden Melody Festival Successfully Concludes, Resuming International Physical Business Activities for the First Time Post-Pandemic

07 luglio 2023 | 12.53
TAIPEI, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Golden Melody Festival has recently concluded successfully. This year not only marks the festival's 10th anniversary but also signifies the first time in three years since the pandemic that physical business activities have resumed in Taiwan and abroad. Minister of Culture, Shih Che, emphasized the remarkable growth of the Golden Melody Festival during his remarks. From its inception with 62 exhibitors to the current edition featuring a total of 450 exhibitors from both domestic and international backgrounds, including an impressive count of 83 international exhibitors. The festival's objective extends beyond delivering outstanding programs; it also serves as a platform to showcase Taiwan's musical prowess and its determination to forge international connections in the music industry.

The 2023 Golden Melody Festival, featuring a series of Business to Business events, including Keynotes, SHOWCASE Concert, Biz Matching Center, and Speed Meetings, took place from June 28th to 30th.

This time, the Keynotes hosted 11 industry heavyweights from Taiwan and abroad as speakers and panelists. Notably, Jen Malone, a three-time Emmy-nominated music supervisor involved in multiple popular TV series soundtracks, discussed the scope of international music supervision. Grammy-winning artists James Fauntleroy and Larrance 'Rance' Dopson shared their insights on fan engagement and songwriting tips. Jaeson Ma, co-founder of 88rising, and Kossy NG, Spotify's Asia Music Director, focused on the development of the Asian music market. Additionally, renowned concert producer Isaac Chen explored the differences between concert management in Taiwan and overseas.

The Golden Melody Festival has been promoting Taiwan's music and fostering international exchange. In recent years, it has forged GMA Partnerships program with overseas music festivals, strengthening collaboration and creating more opportunities for exceptional local bands and artists to showcase their talents on the global stage. This year, the festival has partnered with the Wanderland Music & Arts Festival in the Philippines, the Baybeats Music Festival in Singapore, the Big Mountain Music Festival in Thailand, and the MaMA Music Festival in France. Through artist invitations, captivating performances, captivating exhibitions, and effective promotional activities, the festival serves as a conduit for bilateral music and cultural exchange. It not only introduces diverse international music creations to Taiwan but also supports gifted domestic musicians in expanding their international presence.

In addition, the strong lineup of the "SHOWCASE Concert" featured nine domestic singers and bands including Karencici, The Dinosaur's Skin, L8ching, I Mean Us, Jerry Li/CLOUDRIVER, Outlet Drift, Paige Su, Kasiwa, and Iruka Police, as well as international artists invited through GMA Partnerships, including the Filipino band Flu, the Singaporean band motifs, and the Thai idol group PERSES. They have brought a rich and diverse range of music performances.

In this era of abundant music creations, musicians not only need to produce excellent music but also find viable business models to translate creativity into tangible profits. The Golden Melody Festival serves as a platform for industry collaboration, where music professionals from Taiwan and abroad can discuss emerging industry topics, exchange information, and help promote the visibility and audibility of musicians' works. It facilitates industry cooperation and cross-border collaborations, paving the way for diverse cooperation models and broader market opportunities. For more information, please visit the GMA official website (https://gma.tavis.tw/gm34/GMF/default_en.asp) or follow its Facebook fan page (https://www.facebook.com/GMAGMF).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148996/01_Opening_of_the_2023_Golden_Melody_Festival.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2023-golden-melody-festival-successfully-concludes-resuming-international-physical-business-activities-for-the-first-time-post-pandemic-301871911.html

