Giovedì 31 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 14:42
Alira Health Named One of the World's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes

31 agosto 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Global Award Based on Recommendations from Clients and Other Consultants

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alira Health, a global advisory and clinical research firm whose mission is to humanize healthcare and life sciences, is proud to announce it has been named by Forbes as one of the World's Best Management Consulting Firms for 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Alira Health was named one of the top ten in Forbes' World's Best Management Consulting Firms in Life Sciences and Pharma, with an exceptional score of 4 stars out of 5. An extensive online survey was conducted among more than 9,000 consultants (partners and executives of management consulting firms) as well as clients (executives) from different geographical regions worldwide. Within the relevance assessment, Statista has examined whether the management consultancies evaluated operate globally or at least on a multinational level. Across 13 industries and 14 functional areas, partners and executives were able to recommend management consultancies, excluding their own. In addition, the relevance of each consulting firm was reviewed for its consulting activities in the respective industries and functional areas. Only consulting firms that were active and recommended the most in the respective industry/area were recognized.

"I am both proud and humbled that senior healthcare executives from pharma, biotech, MedTech and consulting firms in 15 countries ranked us as one of the World's Best Management Consulting Firms," said Gabriele Brambilla, CEO of Alira Health. "I attribute our success to the diversity and talent of the people we hire and the high quality of services they deliver, which are grounded in deep clinical and scientific knowledge, and paired with a data driven, patient-centric approach to complex strategic business questions."

For more information on Alira Health's global consulting and clinical services enabled by technology and real-world evidence, visit AliraHealth.com.

About Alira Health

Alira Health is a global advisory and clinical research firm whose mission is to humanize healthcare and life sciences, in partnership with patients, through innovative technologies and expert guidance. From development to medical care, Alira Health complements the expertise of its Pharma, Biotech, and MedTech clients with a full spectrum of services across their entire solutions lifecycle. Learn more at AliraHealth.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979817/AliraHealth_ID_4669114a3007_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alira-health-named-one-of-the-worlds-best-management-consulting-firms-by-forbes-301914282.html

