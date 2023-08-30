Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 10:13
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:13 Prezzi carburanti oggi, in salita per benzina e diesel

10:04 Papa: "Il 4 ottobre pubblicherò una seconda Laudato si'"

09:47 Us Open 2023, impresa Lucia Bronzetti: batte Krejcikova e vola al secondo turno

09:26 Turbolenza su volo Delta Milano-Atlanta, 11 persone in ospedale

09:10 Power Hits Estate 2023, vince 'Italodisco' di The Kolors

08:43 Meteo oggi e prossimi giorni: ultime ore del ciclone Poppea, poi tornano sole e caldo

08:32 Migranti, continua a svuotarsi hotspot di Lampedusa

08:29 Us Open 2023, Sinner e Alcaraz al secondo turno

07:56 Migranti, Meloni: "Discutere con Nord Africa, coinvolgere Europa e applicare decreto Cutro"

07:49 Gabon, militari proclamano annullamento elezioni e sciolgono istituzioni

07:37 Ucraina, missili su Kiev: 2 morti. Pioggia di droni sulla Russia

07:23 Spaccio di cocaina nello stadio Bentegodi, 12 misure cautelari tra tifosi ultras veronesi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: Global Youth Sharing Meeting on Liangzhu Culture

30 agosto 2023 | 03.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The call for the "Global Youth Sharing Meeting on Liangzhu Culture" was officially released on March 18. Launched by Overseas Center (ZTV-WORLD) of ZMG, the UNESCO Beijing Office, and the Liangzhu Culture Youth Promotion Project, the initiative has been joined by student representatives from global universities. It is an invitation to the world's youth and anyone keen on Chinese civilization to experience the grandeur of the Liangzhu Culture in the metaverse and promote dialogue among civilizations.

The Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City, considered a testament to China's 5000-year-old civilization, have  aroused the curiosity of young people worldwide. To unravel its mysteries, we will visit the site alongside local youth who have been promoting the Liangzhu civilization. Together, we will delve into the wonders of its prehistoric culture, exemplified by its jade artifacts, advanced water management system, and rice cultivation technology.

The mysterious and renowned jade artifacts of Liangzhu have ignited the curiosity of all. Zhang Zhihan, a doctoral student from the Seattle Campus, University of Washington, inquired, "Liangzhu's jade ware is unrivaled worldwide. Can I delve deeper into its jade craftsmanship?" In order to address this question, we will embark on an exploration of Liangzhu's ceremonial jade alongside Ai Meili and Chen Guanchen, students from Zhejiang University.

The magnificence of Liangzhu's water conservancy system has sparked curiosity among all. Chen Jiexiaoxue from Université Lumière Lyon 2 posed the question, "Liangzhu's water conservancy systems were constructed over 5,000 years ago, yet they continue to function today. Can I witness it firsthand?" Joining us on this journey are Ai Yuda from Communication University of Zhejiang and Cheng Long from Zhejiang University of Technology as we uncover this remarkable feat.

The visitors were also deeply intrigued by Liangzhu's rice-cultivating civilization. Xia Wangmingyu from the University of Cambridge expressed, "I've heard that the rice production in Liangzhu over 5,000 years ago was comparable to modern-day harvests. Can I gain a deeper understanding of the agriculture in this ancient city?" Let's accompany Weng Xin and Liang Chen from Zhejiang University as we unveil the secrets of Liangzhu's rice-cultivating civilization.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194308/Video1.mp4

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2196351/Jade_Artifacts.mp4

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2196352/Water_Management_System.mp4

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2196353/Rice_Cultivation_Technology.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-global-youth-sharing-meeting-on-liangzhu-culture-301913193.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
has been joined call for the Global Youth Sharing Meeting on Liangzhu Culture Launched by Overseas Center grandeur of the Liangzhu Culture
Vedi anche
News to go
In Italia sei milioni di obesi
News to go
Superluna blu 2023, quando e come vederla
News to go
Stupro Caivano, De Luca: "Lì lo Stato non c'è"
News to go
Maltempo, Coldiretti: il fiume Po sale oltre 2 metri in 24 ore
News to go
Ciclone Poppea, temporali e freddo fuori stagione
News to go
Da oggi in asta 5,5 miliardi di bot a 6 e 12 mesi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky apre a soluzione politica per Crimea
News to go
Covid Italia, contagi raddoppiati in 7 giorni
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, la protesta a Napoli
News to go
Maltempo, per una frana stop treni Av tra Italia e Francia
News to go
Usa, Biden incontra oggi i familiari di Martin Luther King
News to go
Papa: "Mi preoccupano le guerre"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza