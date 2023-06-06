Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 07:39
comunicato stampa

CGTN: Why does China stick to the path of common prosperity?

06 giugno 2023 | 06.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liu Jinliang, a second-generation beekeeper in Miyun District, the northeastern suburb of Beijing, practices multi-box beekeeping. He is China's first beekeeper to successfully utilize the technique, introduced by the district government in 2016.

It took the young bee farmer five years to fully implement the new technique, and now it is helping his family and local beekeepers live a "sweet" life.

Spurred on by Liu and the local government, around 30 percent of bee farmers in Miyun have now adopted the new technique, greatly boosting the output and quality of their honey. Over 360 low-income farmers in Miyun have shaken off poverty since joining the beekeeping project.

"Through my example, I can motivate people around me. And those people can empower other people around them as well. In this way, we can achieve common prosperity," Liu told CGTN.

The beekeeping industry in Miyun generated around 130 million yuan ($18.91 million) in revenue in 2020, an increase of 19.3 percent over 2019. Encouraged by what has been achieved in Miyun, more and more bee farmers across China have turned to the multi-box beekeeping technique to raise their honey output while improving quality.

Chinese President Xi Jinping once quoted an ancient Chinese proverb, "The key to running a country is to first enrich the people," to explain why the country is striving for common prosperity. Liu's story gives a glimpse of China's exploration of the paths to achieve that goal.

People-centered philosophy

"The key to running a country is to first enrich the people."

The saying, which comes from Shiji, or Records of the Grand Historian, a monumental history book of ancient China compiled about 2,000 years ago, sets forth the traditional Chinese philosophy of governance: the common people are considered the foundation of a country, and only when the people prosper can the country prosper.

This is a classic piece of Chinese wisdom, and it has become part of the governance philosophy of the Chinese government in modern times.

When quoting the saying at a gathering to mark China's poverty alleviation accomplishments and honor model poverty fighters, President Xi pledged the country would adhere to the people-centered development philosophy and unswervingly follow the path of common prosperity.

"We have always remained committed to standing on the side of the people and consistently stressed that eradicating poverty, improving people's lives, and achieving common prosperity represent the essential requirements of socialism," said Xi.

Behind Liu's success is the Miyun district government. It has helped local beekeepers learn advanced apiculture techniques and provided them with high-quality queen bees at no charge.

To better help beekeepers, the district government has also provided financial aid to support about 30 projects in the sector, with an investment of about 100 million yuan, to help make commercial beekeeping standardized and industrialized.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-06-05/Why-does-China-stick-to-the-path-of-common-prosperity--1kob98IUhB6/index.html

https://youtu.be/Lom4HnpR2xI 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lom4HnpR2xI

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-why-does-china-stick-to-the-path-of-common-prosperity-301843137.html

