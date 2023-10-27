Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
comunicato stampa

Hisense Leads in Laser TV Innovation for a Greener World

27 ottobre 2023 | 11.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO China, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where technology and lifestyle are inextricably linked, emerging trends in television technology are shaping our entertainment experience. At the forefront of this transformation is Hisense, a company that has distinguished itself in developing Laser TV technology, delivering enhanced quality, viewer comfort and immersive cinematic experiences without compromising sustainability.

Evolution of Hisense Laser TVs

Since its inception, Hisense has been committed to innovation. In 2014, it unveiled the world's first 100-inch Laser TV, marking a significant milestone in the entertainment industry. The 8K Laser TV, introduced recently, further exemplifies Hisense's determination to push the boundaries, responding adeptly to the global demand for superior viewing experiences.

A Strong Hold in the Global Market

According to a 2022 report by market research agency Omdia, Hisense is among the market leaders in global volume and revenue shares, underscoring its resonance with consumers worldwide. The L9H Laser TV, for instance, incorporates Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, meeting and exceeding the BT.2020 color specifications and offering viewers an enriched and immersive audio-visual experience.

Eye Comfort and Enhanced Viewing Experience

Hisense's Laser TV technology is engineered with viewers' comfort at its core. The L9 Laser TV is designed to reduce the likelihood of eye strain. This enhancement amplifies the viewing experience, attesting to Hisense's holistic approach to innovation that prioritizes viewers' comfort and wellbeing alongside technological advancement.

Hisense's Commitment to Sustainability

Environmental considerations are integral to Hisense's innovation trajectory. The L9 Laser TV, with a recycling rate of 92%, demonstrates the company's alignment with global sustainability goals for a greener world. The focus extends to energy efficiency, with Laser TVs exhibiting reduced power consumption compared to equivalent LCD TVs.

Industry Recognition and Future Outlook

As the television landscape evolves, the integration of advanced and sustainable technologies is anticipated, with Hisense expected to be a key contributor to this ongoing innovation.

The advancement in Laser TV technology, spearheaded by companies like Hisense, are not just about enhanced picture quality and immersive experiences—they also signal a move towards more energy-efficient and sustainable solutions.

The blend of innovation, quality, and sustainability epitomizes the modern era of television technology. While the trajectory of this evolution is still unfolding, one thing is certain: Hisense will continue to be a pivotal force, shaping the future of global home entertainment with its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259326/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259325/1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007399/Hisense_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-leads-in-laser-tv-innovation-for-a-greener-world-301969992.html

