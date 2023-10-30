Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:41 Malgioglio furioso con il 'Cocktail d'amore' di Mahmood: "Copione! Che caduta di stile!"

16:41 Riforme, testo Casellati su premierato incassa via libera maggioranza: venerdì in Cdm

16:39 Acea, Palermo: "Costante impegno per soluzioni all'avanguardia"

16:35 Israele attacca Gaza tra operazioni segrete e incubo 'Fallujah': cosa sappiamo

16:17 Fiorello 'minaccia' Mentana: "Se Fagnani passa da Rai al Nove gli buco le ruote all'auto"

16:05 Blocco linee Napoli-Roma e Nettuno-Roma, cosa è successo

16:05 Pnrr, Bonomi: "Abbiamo spostato oltre 18 mld investimenti, quest’anno valeva un punto di Pil"

16:04 Simona Izzo: "Non si dica che danneggio mio marito a 'Ballando'"

15:35 Mare Fuori 4, i primi due episodi: trama e spoiler

14:37 Torna dalle vacanze e trova la sua casa demolita: "Hanno sbagliato indirizzo"

14:31 Manovra 2024, accordo in maggioranza: testo alle Camere senza emendamenti

14:09 Israele, Hamas diffonde video di 3 ostaggi. Netanyahu: "Crudele propaganda psicologica"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Italy: ECOMONDO gets the ball rolling, IEG's Circular Economy Expo, an international hub for research and technological innovation

30 ottobre 2023 | 14.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

A press preview with top exhibitors and key journalists from African regions ahead of the largest and most international edition of the event set for November 6

RIMINI, Italy, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 300 qualified foreign buyers, 30 international delegations, more than 1,500 exhibiting brands (+10% compared to 2022) and the massive participation of the European Commission, the largest and most international edition ofEcomondo, the leading European circular economy expo organized by Italian Exhibition Group.

Four days of business and environmental expertise from all over the world bringing together in Rimini, Italy, professional operators from North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, Central Asia, the Balkan Peninsula, Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, North America, Asia, as well as delegations from the African, European and American continents, by virtue of productive cooperation with the Italian Trade Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.  

On a global level, every country is called upon to intensify their commitment to achieve the SDG objectives by 2030 and the demand for Made in Italy environmental technologies and solutions is increasingly strong. Environmental opportunities and solutions will be presented in the calendar of over 170 scheduled events, many of which are international, under the direction of the Scientific Technical Committee.

The intense scouting activity attracted high-profile international buyers in the sectors of waste management, blue economy, bioeconomy, industry, services, construction, engineering, agroecology, etc. as well as international delegations of operators representing industrial associations, government bodies, clusters, chambers of commerce, while on the foreign associations front, a substantial delegation of leading African industries is confirmed: Agence Nationale des Dechets (Algeria), CDER - Center for Renewable Energies Development (Algeria), CCI - Chamber of Chemical Industries (Egypt), EEC - Engineering Export Council of Egypt (Egypt), EPEMA - Egyptian Plastic Exporters & Manufacturers Association (Egypt), CEI - Chamber of Engineering Industries (Egypt), COVAD - Coalition pour la Valorisations des Déchets (Morocco), ONEE (Morocco), Federation des Industries des Materiaux de Construction (Morocco), Chambre de Commerce d'Industrie et de Services de Casablanca-Settat (Morocco), Packtec (Tunisia), Citet ( Tunisia), Onas (Tunisia).

On the eve of Ecomondo, a press preview will be held for key journalists from the African regions who will receive preview information on the breakthrough ideas of companies interested in these specific geographical areas.

Media Contact:Italian Exhibition Group Press Contacts, Head of media relation & corporate communication: Elisabetta Vitali; press office manager: Marco Forcellini; international press office coordinator: Silvia Giorgi; media@iegexpo.it P. +39-0541-744814 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260867/ECOMONDO.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260868/ECOMONDO_halls.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/italy-ecomondo-gets-the-ball-rolling-iegs-circular-economy-expo-an-international-hub-for-research-and-technological-innovation-301971416.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita ICT Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Ambiente event set key journalists press preview an international hub
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, Onu: 33 camion con aiuti entrati nella Striscia
News to go
Diritto d’autore, Italia si conferma sesto mercato mondiale
News to go
Varese, contrabbando dalla Svizzera di orologi di lusso: un denunciato
News to go
Gaza, allarme Onu: "Ordine sta crollando"
News to go
Iran, morta Armita Geravand: la 16enne aggredita perché senza velo
News to go
Israele, Netanyahu: "Guerra lunga, il bene vincerà"
News to go
Lampedusa, continuano gli sbarchi: 340 migranti arrivati nella notte
News to go
Imprese, assicurazione obbligatoria contro rischi da catastrofi naturali
News to go
Sesso e giovani, approccio sempre più precoce e comportamenti a rischio
News to go
Meteo rallenta gli acquisti invernali, chiesto spostamento saldi
News to go
Bologna, piazza chiusa per messa in sicurezza Torre Garisenda
News to go
Sbarco migranti Selinunte, almeno 5 morti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza