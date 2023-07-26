Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 26 Luglio 2023
15:35
comunicato stampa

Sound of Freedom: The #1 Movie in the United States, Thanks to Ambassadors of Freedom

26 luglio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 4 minuti

MIAMI, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World leaders have been honored as Ambassadors of Freedom for their exceptional role in making "Sound of Freedom" the most popular and impactful movie of the year.

This powerful film, based on true events, centers on the rescue of children from the harrowing clutches of child trafficking. Released on July 4th, the movie marks the anniversary of the rescue of one of the children depicted, making it even more poignant in its message.

Thousands of Ambassadors of Freedom played a pivotal role in the astonishing success of "Sound of Freedom," driving the movie to achieve remarkable milestones:

These achievements are a testament to the collective influence of the Ambassadors and the public's fervent response to the urgent issue of child trafficking.

An open letter has been penned to express gratitude and recognition to these courageous leaders who contributed to the movie's triumph and enabled it to fulfill its crucial mission — to raise awareness about the abhorrent reality of child trafficking. The Ambassadors' unwavering support has galvanized an army of individuals committed to fighting for the liberation of the estimated 2 million children currently enslaved and subjected to multiple daily instances of sexual exploitation.

"Sound of Freedom" is not just a movie; it's a movement to free millions of innocent lives from the clutches of modern-day slavery. Already, this movement has led to the successful rescue of thousands of children from unimaginable suffering and abuse.

The open letter also invites leaders from all walks of life, including U.S. President Joe Biden, Congress members, Supreme Court Justices, global dignitaries, celebrities and influential community leaders worldwide, to join the ranks of the "Ambassadors of Freedom" and stand united against child trafficking. It includes heartfelt videos made by some of the esteemed Ambassadors of Freedom, passionately promoting the life-saving mission of "Sound of Freedom." These videos confirm the film's impact and validate the urgent need to address the global crisis of child trafficking.

Thousands of Ambassadors of Freedom have selflessly engaged in helping to promote this mission. Among them, many have shared their thoughts on this worldwide crisis. Click the links to see their videos and hear what they have to say.

Alejandro Sanz, Alex Sirvent,Carlos Ponce, Chuck Liddell, Dana White, Enrique Santos, Jen Spry,Jewel, Jorge Masvidal, Karolina Kurkova, Luis Fonsi, Maria Elena Salinas,Mel Gibson, Melky Jean, Pamela Silva, Tony Robbins

Download the PDF file to read the full open letter. Other inspiring videos created by Ambassadors of Freedom will continue to be published at ShareFreedom.com.

About Eduardo Verástegui:Eduardo Verástegui is an investor, filmmaker, philanthropist, and passionate opponent of child trafficking. He gained international recognition with his inaugural film, "Bella," which won TIFF (the biggest international film festival) and received the prestigious Golden Apple award from Rotten Tomatoes.

His most recent film, "Sound of Freedom," opened as the #1 Movie in the U.S. on July 4th, and generated nearly $125M at the box office after the first three weeks in theaters. After 10 million  people saw the film, audiences rated it with a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Through his foundations, Viva Mexico and the Sound of Freedom Foundation, he tirelessly serves and supports the most vulnerable members of society, making a tangible impact in the fight against child trafficking and exploitation. Verastegui received the Presidential Service award for his contributions to making the world a better place.

About Angel Studios:Angel Studios is the home of stories that amplify light. Through its platform, tens of thousands of "Angel" investors choose which titles the studio will create, fund, and distribute. Angel Studios allows creators and audiences to form passionate communities around their creative projects, making the story behind the story as important as the final project itself. The studio's first projects — The Chosen and Dry Bar Comedy — have earned billions of views around the world. Learn more at Angel.com.

About "Sound of Freedom":"Sound of Freedom" is an inspiring film based on true events, shedding light on the heartbreaking reality of child trafficking and the heroic efforts to rescue innocent lives from the clutches of exploitation. The movie aims to raise awareness about the global crisis of child trafficking and ignite a movement that will put an end to this heinous crime.

 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161881/Alejandro_Sanz.mp4

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161882/Dana_White.mp4

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161883/JenSpry_EndCard_Instagram_Short_lowres.mp4

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161884/Jewel.mp4

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161885/Jorge_Masvidal___Others.mp4

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161886/Luis_Fonsi.mp4

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161887/Maria_Elena_Salinas.mp4

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161888/Mel_Gibson.mp4

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161889/Pamela_Silva.mp4

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161890/Tony_Robbins.mp4

 PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161891/OPEN_LETTER_Ambassadors_of_Freedom.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161892/Angel_Studios_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sound-of-freedom-the-1-movie-in-the-united-states-thanks-to-ambassadors-of-freedom-301886236.html

in Evidenza