Venerdì 18 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 13:32
13:23 Covid, Oms: più di 1,4 milioni i nuovi casi. In Italia +10% contagi in 28 giorni

13:09 MotoGp Austria 2023, Zarco leader prime prove libere

12:30 Spalletti verso la Nazionale, l'annuncio ufficiale forse già domani: ultime news

12:29 Libro Vannacci, il generale insiste: "Non mi rimangio nulla, la lobby gay esiste"

12:11 Bimbo morto alle terme, si indaga per omicidio colposo: sequestrato l'impianto

11:57 Omicidio Sorrento, donna uccisa aveva denunciato due volte il suo ex

11:52 Allerta caldo, weekend da bollino rosso in 8 città

11:34 Wta Cincinnati 2023, Paolini sfida Gauff nei quarti di finale: orario, dove vederlo in tv

11:25 Ucraina-Russia, controffensiva Kiev non centra obiettivi. Arrivano gli F16?

11:11 Calciomercato Juventus, trattativa Berardi con Sassuolo: ultime news

11:07 Violenza sessuale di gruppo a Palermo, arrestato branco: tra loro anche un minore

11:04 Calciomercato Milan, ecco Pellegrino: chi è, ultime news

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: 2023 China-SCO International Logistics Round Table held in Lianyungang to deepen interconnectivity among SCO countries

18 agosto 2023 | 11.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Logistics Round Table kicked off on Wednesday in Lianyungang, a port city in east China'sJiangsu Province.

Themed on "Strengthening cooperation among SCO countries, co-building the new Eurasian land&sea transport corridor", the three-day roundtable conference, co-hosted by Lianyungang Municipal People's Government and the SCO Secretariat, is aimed at further deepening logistics and industrial connection and fostering new growth points of cooperation among SCO countries.

At the conference, Sohail Khan, deputy secretary-general of the SCO, Fang Wei, vice governor of Jiangsu Province, and Ma Shiguang, Party chief of Lianyungang, delivered speeches respectively.

Officials from SCO member countries and observer countries, and representatives of relevant logistics alliances and institutions attended the event and reached consensus on cooperation in multiple fields, such as transport, logistics, foreign trade and digital economy.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. As a strong fulcrum of the Belt and Road cooperation and the important node city in the New Eurasian Land Bridge economic corridor, Lianyungang takes the role of a two-way opening window and a rail-sea transportation hub.

In recent years, Lianyungang has actively promoted the construction of benchmarking demonstration projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, such as the Lianyungang China-Kazakhstan Logistics Cooperation Base and the SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park, all of which have delivered fruitful results. 

It is learned that the SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park opened its first China- Kyrgyzstan -Uzbekistan route in October last year, which embarked on a new journey of bridging China's trade with other SCO members. As of July this year, a total of 1,182 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo were transported after the route of the park launched.

Lianyungang has successfully held two sessions of SCO International Round Table in 2019 and 2021, making the event an important exchange platform between Lianyungang and SCO members.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335667.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2189048/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-2023-china-sco-international-logistics-round-table-held-in-lianyungang-to-deepen-interconnectivity-among-sco-countries-301904423.html

