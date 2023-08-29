Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Agosto 2023
Xinhua Silk Road: 2023 World Canal Cities Forum held in Yangzhou to promote heritage protection and green dev't of canal cities

29 agosto 2023 | 14.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 World Canal Cities Forum was held recently in Yangzhou, "the canal capital of the world" located in east China'sJiangsu Province.

Themed on "Canal Cities Heritage Protection, Green and Low Carbon Development", the forum attracted over 600 participants from home and abroad.

The forum aims to not only strengthen cultural heritage protection of the Grand Canal and ecological environment protection and ecological restoration of canal cities, but also promote the integrated development of the cultural and tourism sectors in canal cities.

Shao Hong, vice-chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), noted that this forum responds to common challenges facing the economic development of canal cities in today's era, fits the common vision of canal cities, and will surely inject new impetus for promoting humanistic exchanges and cooperation and green and low-carbon development of the world's canal cities, and realizing common prosperity.

Xin Changxing, Party chief of Jiangsu Province, said that the Grand Canal is a long-lasting cultural root, nourishing Chinese civilization on the land of Jiangsu; the Grand Canal is a ecological green vein, steering the ecological civilization in Jiangsu from concept to practice; the Grand Canal is a vivid economic artery, actively empowering the high-quality development of the province.

Focusing on amplifying the brand effect of "the canal capital of the world", Yangzhou will strive to make the Yangzhou section of the Grand Canal add lustre to China's Grand Canal, and make new and greater contributions to the construction of the Grand Canal cultural belt and the national cultural park, Wang Jinjian, Party chief of Yangzhou, said at the forum.

Besides, the "Yangzhou initiative" dedicated to enhancing heritage protection as well as promoting green and low-carbon development of the world's canal cities was put forward during the forum. 

It is learned that about 54 projects worth over 20 billion yuan (about 2.74 billion U.S. dollars) were signed at the sub-forum of the event.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335831.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2196553/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-2023-world-canal-cities-forum-held-in-yangzhou-to-promote-heritage-protection-and-green-devt-of-canal-cities-301912474.html

in Evidenza