Venerdì 01 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:22
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: China's Dehua white porcelain stages exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany as part of efforts to go global

01 settembre 2023 | 15.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A 3-day exhibition for over 90 pieces of Dehua white porcelain, also known in French as "Blanc de Chine," kicked off recently at the Stadthaus in Frankfurt, Germany.

The porcelain pieces on display produced in Dehua County include art porcelain, household porcelain, craft porcelain and other high-quality white porcelain products.

Located in East China's coastal province of Fujian, Dehua is famous for its centuries-old legacy of white porcelain production. Dehua ceramics were exported overseas during as early as the Song Dynasty and the Yuan Dynasty. 

Huang Wenjie, Dehua County's Party chief, told Xinhua during an interview that since January this year, Dehua County has worked closely with China Economic Information Service and launched a series of activities such as exhibitions, cultural exchanges and business cooperation represented by Dehua white porcelain in more than 20 countries and regions around the world so as to expand Dehua porcelain international influence.

Before then, Dehua has successively held special exhibitions in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and other countries, and set up three Dehua white porcelain promotion and exhibition centers in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Malacca, which not only promoted foreign trade, but also strengthened people-to-people exchanges and enhanced the brand image of Dehua as the world's porcelain capital.

The output value of Dehua ceramic products exceeded 50 billion yuan in 2022, achieving an average annual growth of 11.7 percent since the start of the five-year action plan for the leapfrog development of Dehua ceramic industry in 2018. 

Huang also pointed out that Dehua strives to build a ceramic industrial cluster of 100 billion yuan by 2027 through expanding international influence, enhancing process innovation and market competitiveness.

It is learned that the annual output value of Dehua ceramics has reached 50.2 billion yuan, of which the export output value hit 30.1 billion yuan, accounting for 60 percent of the county's ceramic output value, and the products are exported to more than 190 countries and regions, making it one of the largest ceramic handicraft production and export bases in China.

Regarding further expanding overseas markets, Huang said that in addition to Dehua white porcelain international tour exhibition, this year, the county will hold Dehua international ceramic culture week in September 19-25.

Original Link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335898.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199847/d7cbc883d6514901842ec54495bd8bea.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinas-dehua-white-porcelain-stages-exhibition-in-frankfurt-germany-as-part-of-efforts-to-go-global-301915902.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
