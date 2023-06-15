Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:29 Margherita di Savoia, bimbo di 6 anni annega durante campo estivo

15:29 Giorgetti: "Il Pil rallenta ma sono sufficienti modesti incrementi per superare proiezioni crescita"

15:24 Report, Santanchè al Senato oggi: "Nessun avviso di garanzia"

15:20 Inflazione, Visco: "Nei prossimi mesi una decisa decelerazione dei prezzi"

15:08 Patuelli (Abi): "Le banche non hanno rendite posizione, vengono da anni difficilissimi"

15:02 De Siervo: "Serie A dietro solo alla Premier League"

14:44 Alta tensione su Zaporizhzhia, "tetto minato" ma Russia replica: "Sabotaggio ucraino"

14:17 Palinsesti Mediaset, da Bianca Berlinguer a Myrta Merlino: le novità

14:07 Ragusa, donna muore al pronto soccorso: aperta indagine interna

13:51 Ue, Meloni a Varsavia: "Posizioni condivise su quasi tutti i temi"

13:37 Figlicidi, 535 vittime in Italia negli ultimi 20 anni: 2014 anno nero

13:25 Mutui variabili, sì dell'Abi ad allungamento durata: le condizioni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Desert city becomes high-end tourist attraction in NW China

15 giugno 2023 | 05.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

YINCHUAN, China, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lying on a lounge near a shimmering swimming pool and watching her daughters playing in the water, Zhu Lizhi couldn't believe she was in Tengger Desert if not surrounded by the golden sand.

"We come all the way to be here for star-gazing and I didn't expect the facilities in the desert are so comfortable. Lying on the soft mattress and watching the Milky Way through the glass roof is really an impressive experience in my life," said Zhu from Zhejiang Province, southeast China.

The resort for star-gazing is in Zhongwei City in Ningxia, northwest China. Located at the edge of Tengger Desert, it is also in the arm of the Yellow River, forming a splendid scenery rarely seen in other places of China. 

Based on the natural gift, Zhongwei has developed a series of tourism products, including exciting entertainments such as sliding down from sand dunes, racing in the desert and flying across the Yellow River in the Shapotou scenic spot. 

Since November 2020, the exteriorly star-shaped Desert Star Hotel has been opened to tourists in Shapotou scenic spot under supports of the local government. As a reputed five-star hotel in desert, it provides tourists with services such as star-gazing guide, sand therapy and dinner in sight-seeing canteen.

"It's really an amazing experience to watch the Milky Way nowadays and this place has provided a wonderful experience for star-gazing," said Yuan Lingjie, a 26-year-old star-gazing tutor with Shapotou scenic spot.

Starry sky, infinite sand and the Yellow River have attracted lots of tourists worldwide. Wang Xin, deputy manager of Desert Star Hotel said that all the rooms have been booked up before September.

Not just the desert, with improving infrastructures in northwest China, tourists can also drive to the old villages alongside the Yellow River to have a short escape from urban life. 

Dawan, once a deserted village in Zhongwei, has been adapted into a gathering of high-end homestays in 2018, attracting top-class brands of Bed and Breakfast, camping sites, art museum, bookstores and other famous lifestyle brands to settle here. 

Almost all of the houses, trees and traces of life have been reserved during its reconstruction and tourists can have an immersive experience of countryside lifestyle here.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334585.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101640/38940309_1686728627_transv.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101641/8d3f74e4e6e3ec2d468483749a8f74bb.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-desert-city-becomes-high-end-tourist-attraction-in-nw-china-301851555.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Turismo Turismo Turismo city becomes high end shimmering swimming pool lounge end
Vedi anche
News to go
Per Mattarella visita ufficiale in Cile e Paraguay
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
News to go
Gdf Tortona scopre giro di fatture false per 5 mln di euro
News to go
El Nino torna dopo sette anni, rischio caldo record
News to go
Omicidio Michelle Causo, si aggrava posizione 17enne arrestato
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Roma, Pantheon a pagamento: oltre 20mila euro di incasso nel primo giorno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza