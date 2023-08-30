Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 09:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:04 Papa: "Il 4 ottobre pubblicherò una seconda Laudato si'"

09:47 Us Open 2023, impresa Lucia Bronzetti: batte Krejcikova e vola al secondo turno

09:26 Turbolenza su volo Delta Milano-Atlanta, 11 persone in ospedale

09:10 Power Hits Estate 2023, vince 'Italodisco' di The Kolors

08:43 Meteo oggi e prossimi giorni: ultime ore del ciclone Poppea, poi tornano sole e caldo

08:32 Migranti, continua a svuotarsi hotspot di Lampedusa

08:29 Us Open 2023, Sinner e Alcaraz al secondo turno

07:56 Migranti, Meloni: "Discutere con Nord Africa, coinvolgere Europa e applicare decreto Cutro"

07:49 Gabon, militari proclamano annullamento elezioni e sciolgono istituzioni

07:37 Ucraina, missili su Kiev: 2 morti. Pioggia di droni sulla Russia

07:23 Spaccio di cocaina nello stadio Bentegodi, 12 misure cautelari tra tifosi ultras veronesi

00:03 Ucraina, controffensiva Kiev avanza: "Russi in trappola a Bakhmut". Nuovi aiuti Usa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Fenjiu stands out at China-Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo

30 agosto 2023 | 06.58
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanxi Xinghuacun Fenjiu Group Co., Ltd. attended the 2023 (China) Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo, which was held in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, from August 17 to 21.

During the expo, numerous exhibitors and visitors from across the world visited the pavilion, tasted Fenjiu and learned about the culture behind the liquor. Fenjiu's profound history and delicate taste impressed the guests of the expo. 

In addition, the cocktail made with Fenjiu is also loved by the guests.

According to the company, Fenjiu has been introducing new ways of drinking and creating new consumption scenarios, making more people enjoy this ancient Chinese baijiu.

Themed "Promoting the Silk Road Spirit, Strengthening Eurasian Cooperation", the expo has attracted over 1,300 companies from 26 provinces, regions and municipalities in China, and 40 countries and regions overseas. 

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335834.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2197427/Fenjiu.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-fenjiu-stands-out-at-china-eurasia-commodity-and-trade-expo-301913334.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
at China Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo Co. Ltd. attended Ltd. private limited company
Vedi anche
News to go
In Italia sei milioni di obesi
News to go
Superluna blu 2023, quando e come vederla
News to go
Stupro Caivano, De Luca: "Lì lo Stato non c'è"
News to go
Maltempo, Coldiretti: il fiume Po sale oltre 2 metri in 24 ore
News to go
Ciclone Poppea, temporali e freddo fuori stagione
News to go
Da oggi in asta 5,5 miliardi di bot a 6 e 12 mesi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky apre a soluzione politica per Crimea
News to go
Covid Italia, contagi raddoppiati in 7 giorni
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, la protesta a Napoli
News to go
Maltempo, per una frana stop treni Av tra Italia e Francia
News to go
Usa, Biden incontra oggi i familiari di Martin Luther King
News to go
Papa: "Mi preoccupano le guerre"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza