Giovedì 30 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:05
Xinhua Silk Road: Museum showcasing culture of China's largest prehistoric stone city opens to public

30 novembre 2023 | 11.17
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A museum dedicated to the culture of Shimao, which is an archaeological site with a stone-built city dating back approximately 4,000 years, opened to the public on Wednesday, showing the important value and unique position of Shimao culture in the origin of the Chinese civilization.

The Shimao museum, located in Shenmu City, northwest China'sShaanxi Province, covers an area of 12,890 square meters. It showcases a collection of 688 pieces or sets of artifacts unearthed at the Shimao site and those related to Shimao culture, including jade, stoneware, pottery, bone tools and colorful murals, in an exhibition area of 5,943 square meters.

Spanning about 4.2 million square meters, the Shimao site is dubbed China's largest prehistoric stone city ever discovered.

Since a systematic archaeological survey in 2012, remarkable discoveries including remains of house foundations in orderly rows and high-level burial grounds have been unearthed. The relics then become an important part for the study of early Chinese civilization.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337455.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2289353/Shimao.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-museum-showcasing-culture-of-chinas-largest-prehistoric-stone-city-opens-to-public-302001867.html

