The Magic of Jewellery - THOMAS SABO Brand Ambassador Rita Ora Presents First Campaign in Berlin

BERLIN, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- THOMAS SABO celebrated the beginning of its two-year co-operation with Rita Ora yesterday, with an exclusive brand event in Berlin. The singer appeared for the first time in her role as global THOMAS SABO brand ambassador in front of over 300 invited guests and presented the new THOMAS SABO campaign under the theme 'Magic of Jewellery' on the occasion of the launch of the new Autumn/Winter 2019 Collection.

"I am thrilled about my co-operation with THOMAS SABO. For me, jewellery is part of my life. It holds memories of the past, present and future and allows me to liven up my style. THOMAS SABO designs inspire with their diversity and really make every woman happy," said Rita Ora to the guests from media and television, numerous celebrities and friends of the brand, at the event location of Oderberger Schwimmhalle.

"Rita Ora's self-confident appearance, her authenticity and passion for realising her own dreams make her a trendsetter in a global community - characteristics that perfectly underline the vision of THOMAS SABO jewellery," emphasised Thomas Sabo, the company founder, at the event.

About THOMAS SABO

THOMAS SABO is one of the globally-leading jewellery and watches companies, designing, selling and distributing lifestyle products for women and men. The company, established in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf/Pegnitz, Germany, operates around 300 of its own shops across all five continents with a total of around 1,800 employees. THOMAS SABO also collaborates globally with approximately 2,800 trade partners, leading airlines and cruise operators.

